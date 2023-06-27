EastEnders fans 'not prepared' as Lola unexpectedly returns to our screens

EastEnders fans were in tears over a Lola scene last night.

EastEnders fans were caught off guard last night as Lola Pearce-Brown was seen on our screens again as her family geared up for her funeral.

Viewers were left heartbroken last month when the young mum passed away from a terminal brain tumour, and now the day of her funeral is here, with the episode airing on BBC One tonight, Tuesday, June 27.

But it was last night's episode (Monday, June 26) that left fans upset after Billy and Jay struggled in the run-up to Lola's send-off.

Billy was clearly struggling with the whole ordeal, doing everything he could to make sure his granddaughter gets the send-off she deserves.

Billy has been struggling since Lola's death and took his grief out on Jay. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

But as he kept himself busy with jobs to do for the funeral, it soon became clear that he was trying to avoid going into the funeral parlour to see Lola in her coffin and say his final goodbyes.

After lashing out at his family, telling them they'd all let Lola down at some point in their lives, grieving Billy left Honey and Jay shaken.

Jay headed to The Vic to drown his sorrows, but Honey could see Billy was struggling and soon tracked him down and talked him around.

Eventually, Billy went to see Lola in her coffin, on which her friends and family had written messages before the funeral. Poor Billy eventually found the courage to write his own message, which read "Sorry I wasn't good enough, love Pops xx"

(Image credit: BBC)

But it wasn't just the heartbreaking note that Billy wrote on the coffin that got fans talking, it was the fact Lola's coffin was open and she could be seen lying inside.

Viewers took to social media and shared their surprise at seeing Lola in the soap again...

Wasn't prepared to see Lola lying in that coffin there 😭 #EastEndersJune 26, 2023 See more

Aww I didn't think we would actually see Lola in the coffin 😭 #eastendersJune 26, 2023 See more

Lola in the coffin 😥#EastEndersJune 26, 2023 See more

Lola's final farewell is set to be a celebration of her life, something that she planned before she passed away.

Lola\s family and friends say their final goodbyes tonight. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The young mum also told her family she didn't want anyone to wear black to the funeral, but as everyone is set to gather in their bright clothes in tonight's episode, Lola's struggling grandfather Billy has disappeared and is nowhere to be seen.

Will anyone manage to track him down before he misses the funeral entirely?

