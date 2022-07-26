EastEnders fans 'obsessed' with Eve and Suki's 'amazing' chemistry

EastEnders fans loved Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Suki Panesar’s (Balvinder Sopal) great chemistry during last night's episode (Monday, July 25) after the pair shared a passionate kiss.

Recently in EastEnders, the Panesar’s have been struggling to cope with the revelation that their own mother was partly responsible for her son, Jags’ (Amar Adatia) death and stitched him up so he would go to prison.

Suki’s children have basically disowned her and she has been trying to repair her relationship with them.

Throughout recent episodes, Eve seemed to develop a crush on Suki and made a move on her in the past, but it seriously backfired as Suki slapped her.

Suki has since been burying her true feelings towards Eve and has been acting hostile towards her.

With Suki pretending as if nothing happened between her and Eve, things escalated between the pair during last night’s episode.

Suki and Eve went for food and drinks together. (Image credit: BBC)

During the episode, Eve gave some comforting words to a guilt-ridden Suki at the Minute Mart after finding out what happened to Jags from a furious Kheerat (Jaz Deol).

Eager to comfort Suki, Eve then took Suki to McKlunky’s, where they hit it off over food and drinks.

Suki’s usually cold-hearted demeanour seemed to thaw as the former solicitor opened up to Suki about her late twin sister and the duo laughed about their mutual love for thrash metal music.

Suki and Eve then headed back to Suki’s house where Eve looked through Suki’s heavy metal collection and a flirty Suki then took it to the next level when she kissed Eve.

Suki leaned in for a kiss! (Image credit: BBC)

In the past, Suki made a move on Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) who rejected her advances and an embarrassed Suki fired Honey from working at the Minute Mart, in a bid to hide her true feelings towards Honey.

Will Suki admit her feelings towards Eve? Or will she push them away as she usually does to try and hide her sexuality?

Fans took to social media to praise the pair’s passionate chemistry, with one fan branding them as “on screen magic.”

I'm trying so hard to pace myself with #EastEnders but I am obsessed with Eve and SukiThese two actresses have such great chemistry, well done to them and to the writers!July 26, 2022 See more

Suki and Eve have amazing chemistry we have no choice but to ship #EastEndersJuly 25, 2022 See more

These two are on screen magic, whoever came up with the Suki/Eve storyline is a genius. @heatherpeace & @BalvinderSopal work so well together. Eve is such a great addition, really want to learn more about her, bring her family in etc #EastEnders https://t.co/0wexrU9Z0MJuly 26, 2022 See more

I’m absolutely besotted with Eve & Suki #EastendersJuly 25, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.