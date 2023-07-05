EastEnders fans overjoyed as Walford LEGEND makes long-awaited return

EastEnders fans were thrilled to see the legendary Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) make his highly-anticipated return after months away.

Patrick left the Square in March to reunite with his ex-wife Yolande (Angela Wynter), but during last night's episode (Tuesday, July 4), Patrick's return couldn't have come at a more suitable time with Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) being sent to prison and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) having marriage problems with her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Patrick returned as Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) was on the phone with Kim's solicitor after she was sent to prison for contempt of court. He questioned Howie on where Kim was and he reluctantly prepared to tell Patrick the bad news.

Later on, Patrick interrupted Denise and Jack as she suggested that they should think about getting a divorce. But while they were excited to reunite with Patrick, there was still hostility between the couple as Jack left the house.

Patrick soon picked up on the tension as Denise confessed about having an affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Later on, Patrick showed up at the Vic, where he was greeted by landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who was delighted to see him back, and introduced him to her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) once again.

Patrick then had a drink with Jack and gave him some much-needed advice and support about his relationship with Denise as the detective broke down in tears.

After the touching exchange, fans were over the moon to see Patrick make his long-awaited comeback...

having patrick back feels so good. really missed him being on the square 🫶🏽#EastEndersJuly 4, 2023 See more

Aww it's so great to see patrick back #EastEndersJuly 4, 2023 See more

Patrick's back 😃 #EastendersJuly 4, 2023 See more

The King of Albert Square returns. Welcome home Patrick Trueman and we know that Yolande isn't far behind him. 🎉🎉👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💖💖 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/MeTqgRnbgKJuly 4, 2023 See more

Patrick isn't the only Walford favourite making his return to the Square, as his former wife Yolande will be following close behind him.

Having briefly reprised her role in 2017, Yolande is now heading back to Walford to rekindle her romance with Patrick who went searching for her at the start of the year.

Yolande first arrived on the Square in 2003 as Patrick’s love interest before later becoming his wife. During her five years in Albert Square, drama followed her wherever she went, especially with her ongoing feud with love rival Pat Evans.

However, when Yolande was offered a job at Minute Mart HQ, she couldn't turn down the opportunity and she packed her bags and left the Square, leaving Patrick behind. The pair later divorced in 2009.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC Two.