EastEnders fans predict ICONIC return after SURPRISE hint

EastEnders fans believe more much-loved characters are coming back to the Square.

EastEnders fans believe that more legendary characters will be making their way back to Walford after some surprise mentions during last night's episode (Monday, November 6).

As the residents rallied around to look for Albie Watts after he went missing, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) went to the Minute Mart for water and biscuits for the search party.

However, their conversation caught fans by surprise when Sonia brought up one of her iconic relatives after Whitney suggested that boys give their parents more grief than girls.

"Until they're teenagers. I mean, Bianca was an angel until she hit puberty. Then, bang! She would have made the devil cry for his mum," Sonia joked.

And not only did they talk about the one and only Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), but they also spoke about the whole Jackson family!

Bianca Jackson was mentioned by half-sister Sonia Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Both Whitney and Sonia are going through their own journeys to become a parent.

For Whitney, she and boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) decided to look at fostering after the devastating loss of their baby daughter Peach and Sonia is currently in the process of having IVF with her partner Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman).

As the pair chatted at the Minute Mart, Whitney wondered whether she would be given little ones or teenagers to foster as Sonia told her that it didn't matter as she would be a brilliant mum.

"This time next year, we're both going to have kids running about," Whitney said.

However, Sonia voiced her concerns about the pressure she has on her body to deliver and that Reiss can act like a child himself sometimes.

Whitney suggested that she give Reiss a chance and talk to him as she added: "The Jacksons, the Next Generation. It's going to happen."

The Jackson family. (Image credit: BBC)

It didn't stop there either, as earlier on in the café, Sonia namedropped her brother Robbie Jackson (Dean Gaffney) when everyone was concerned about finding missing tot Albie.

"He's probably stuck up a tree somewhere. My brother, Robbie, he was always climbing up with no way of coming down," Sonia said.

After different members were mentioned within the space of minutes, fans now think that the soap is hinting at a return for the Jackson family...

Theyve mentioned robbie, bianca and "the jacksons" all in the space of 5 minutes. They're all looming #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/aCjIuBfh22November 6, 2023 See more

Hurricane robbie jackson is upon us #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/PMy1leK4uUNovember 6, 2023 See more

bianca’s returning for whitney’s exit idfc i’m calling it now #EastEndersNovember 6, 2023 See more

BIANCA MENTION#EastEndersNovember 6, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.