EastEnders fans predict new romance for these old flames!

EastEnders fans are convinced they've spotted a new romance on the horizon for one Walford couple.

And it's a pairing we've seen before.

They reckon we're going to see Martin Fowler and Stacey Slater get back together before the year is out!

Martin whisked Stacey away for the day (Image credit: BBC)

The fans are very pleased about the potential rekindling of the romance!

So could the return of Martin and Stacey be on the cards? It's definitely possible!

In last night's episode, Stacey was wrestling with the idea of doing one of her 'secret cam' videos that showed her face, because one of her clients had offered to pay extra.

With the bailiffs having stripped the house the day before and the bills still mounting up, Stacey was feeling stressed.

When it turned out pregnant daughter Lily was having a hard time at school, poor Stacey was at the end of her tether.

Stacey's got a lot on her plate (Image credit: BBC)

Then Martin stepped in - a knight in shining armour!

He delivered some fruit and veg to the Slater house, then whisked Stacey off for a day out.

Admittedly, he took her to the allotment for a picnic, but it did the trick. The pair had a good day and even remembered it would have been their seventh wedding anniversary had they stayed together.

Could Stacey and Martin be reunited? (Image credit: BBC)

The fans loved seeing the pair hanging out together, and are convinced that means they'll be back together sooner rather than later.

"Stacey and Martin need to get back together asap," one viewer said.

"Stacey and Martin need to get back together asap 😍 #EastEnders"

"Martin and Stacey do have potential to get back together I think #EastEnders"

Another predicted the pair will get remarried (erm, isn't Stacey already married to Eve, though?).

And one simply said that Stacey still loves her ex.

"stacey and martin getting remarried when? xx #EastEnders"

"Stacey still lurrrrrves him! 😂 #EastEnders"

Could Martin and Stacey be Albert Square's hottest new romance? Only time will tell!

