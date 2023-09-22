EastEnders fans predict who's NOT dead at Christmas after latest KILLER twist!

By Kerry Barrett
published

EastEnders viewers reckon this means one character is out of the running!

EastEnders logo
(Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans have been eagerly predicting who'll be dead on Christmas Day since the flash forward episode back in February.

But now they reckon they've worked out who the victim definitely won't be!

Ravi Gulati!

Ravi Gulati is planning something.

Is Ravi in the clear? (Image credit: BBC)

Back in February we saw a flash forward to Christmas Day 2023, involving the women who have become known as The Six - Linda, Denise, Kathy, Suki, Stacey and Sharon.

In the scenes, the women, some bloodied and bashed, watched in horror as Sharon approached a mostly unseen body on the floor of The Queen Vic and pronounced: "He's dead."

Sharon in a wedding dress with Stacey, Linda, Denise, Suki and Kathy behind her

We don't know what happens at Christmas but we can't wait to find out! (Image credit: BBC)

Since then, the show's bosses have been teasing fans with two trailers - involving Stacey and Denise.

And the cufflinks worn by the corpse - his arm was about all we saw in the flash forward - have been passed around the Square, from Nish to Jack and now - after Wednesday's episode - to Phil Mitchell.

Jack gives Phil the cufflinks

Now Phil has the corpse's cufflinks (Image credit: BBC)

Many fans predicted the dead man could be Nish Panesar or his son Ravi Gulati. Both men have a killer instinct and aren't afraid to play dirty to get their own way. And they've both got on the wrong side of some of The Six.

Then there's Theo, who's been tormenting Stacey. Could he be the victim?

The list goes on.

Nugget, Ravi Gulati, Priya Nandra-Hart and Avani Nandra-Hart .

Ravi's getting a family - does this mean he's safe? (Image credit: BBC)

But after last night's episode of EastEnders, it was announced that Ravi's ex-girlfriend Priya - mum to his son Nugget - would be arriving in Albert Square.

And not only that, Priya brings a big surprise with her - Ravi's daughter, Avani.

She's kept Avani's existence a secret from Ravi having not told him she was pregnant when the pair split.

Exciting stuff!

Now fans think the introduction of Ravi's secret family means he CAN'T be the Christmas corpse!

See more

"I feel the body in The Vic isn't Ravi," wrote one fan. Another asked: "Does this mean Ravi can't be the one who ends up dead on Christmas Day?"

See more

Another mused: "This is a turn up for the books. My initial reaction was that it can't be Ravi that gets killed."

See more

But other fans wondered if the introduction of Ravi's family means he is MORE likely to be murdered.

One fan suggested this means Ravi is "on borrowed time"!

See more

It looks like there's a whole lot of speculation, teasing and theories to grapple with before we finally find out who the Christmas corpse is! 

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check our TV Guide for more information.

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 