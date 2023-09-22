EastEnders fans predict who's NOT dead at Christmas after latest KILLER twist!

EastEnders fans have been eagerly predicting who'll be dead on Christmas Day since the flash forward episode back in February.

But now they reckon they've worked out who the victim definitely won't be!

Ravi Gulati!

Back in February we saw a flash forward to Christmas Day 2023, involving the women who have become known as The Six - Linda, Denise, Kathy, Suki, Stacey and Sharon.

In the scenes, the women, some bloodied and bashed, watched in horror as Sharon approached a mostly unseen body on the floor of The Queen Vic and pronounced: "He's dead."

Since then, the show's bosses have been teasing fans with two trailers - involving Stacey and Denise.

And the cufflinks worn by the corpse - his arm was about all we saw in the flash forward - have been passed around the Square, from Nish to Jack and now - after Wednesday's episode - to Phil Mitchell.

Many fans predicted the dead man could be Nish Panesar or his son Ravi Gulati. Both men have a killer instinct and aren't afraid to play dirty to get their own way. And they've both got on the wrong side of some of The Six.

Then there's Theo, who's been tormenting Stacey. Could he be the victim?

The list goes on.

But after last night's episode of EastEnders, it was announced that Ravi's ex-girlfriend Priya - mum to his son Nugget - would be arriving in Albert Square.

And not only that, Priya brings a big surprise with her - Ravi's daughter, Avani.

She's kept Avani's existence a secret from Ravi having not told him she was pregnant when the pair split.

Exciting stuff!

Now fans think the introduction of Ravi's secret family means he CAN'T be the Christmas corpse!

With more of Ravi’s family arriving in the autumn 🍂 I feel the body in the vic isn’t Ravi. (Unless it’s dramatic and something happens quick… my top 3 who I think it could be.. Theo, Nish and Dean (although it would be boring if it’s randomly Dean wicks) #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/HGB4DgoqsZSeptember 21, 2023 See more

"I feel the body in The Vic isn't Ravi," wrote one fan. Another asked: "Does this mean Ravi can't be the one who ends up dead on Christmas Day?"

Does this mean Ravi can’t be the one who ends up dead on Christmas Day? #EastEnders https://t.co/x0jt9ieolbSeptember 21, 2023 See more

Another mused: "This is a turn up for the books. My initial reaction was that it can't be Ravi that gets killed."

OMG! 😱 Well this is a turn up for the books. My initial reaction was that it can’t be Ravi @AaronThiara that gets killed at Xmas (not that I want it to be) or they wouldn’t be bringing them in, would they? 🤷‍♀️ #EastEndersSeptember 21, 2023 See more

But other fans wondered if the introduction of Ravi's family means he is MORE likely to be murdered.

One fan suggested this means Ravi is "on borrowed time"!

I feel like i may save him for a bit but he's on borrowed time and Priya has been alluded to since Nugget came in and when Ravi departs he will need more than Suki around him, this is going to be big...#EastEndersSeptember 21, 2023 See more

It looks like there's a whole lot of speculation, teasing and theories to grapple with before we finally find out who the Christmas corpse is!

