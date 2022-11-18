EastEnders fans rumble 'predictable' baby twist for Whitney and Zack

EastEnders fans think that Whitney Dean will have Zack Hudson's baby.

EastEnders viewers think a 'predictable' pregnancy storyline is in the works for Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) after the pair spent the night together during yesterday's episode (Thursday, November 17).

Whitney was recently left hurt after Zack showed up to her party with another woman and has since refused to pursue anything further because of his player ways.

During last night's EastEnders episode, Whitney went out for a drink with her friends Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam), who encouraged her to give Zack another chance, but she was adamant in her decision, telling them that she wanted kids and a family.

Zack then showed up and invited Whitney to have a drink with him in the Vic and she eventually caved and accepted his invitation.

The pair had a heart-to-heart where Zack admitted that he wasn't a player anymore, thanks to his ex-girlfriend Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) who made him realise that he wanted to settle down and have a family one day.

Earlier this year, Nancy ended her and Zack's relationship after she discovered that he'd slept with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf). Zack was determined to win Nancy back and proposed to her, but she turned him down and left the Square, while also struggling to cope with her mum, Linda's (Kellie Bright) alcohol issues.

Whitney seemed convinced by his words and suggested that they spend the night together, which Zack happily accepted.

As Zack led Whitney out of the pub, the couple ended up at Whitney's place where they passionately kissed.

After all their talk about having a family, fans now think that Whitney will fall pregnant with Zack's baby... and with the BBC EastEnders homepage confirming that Zack is set to receive some life-changing news over the coming weeks, could it be a pregnancy announcement?

