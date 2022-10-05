EastEnders fans rumble SHOCK romance between THIS unlikely couple

Could floral shirts and flamingos go together in EastEnders?

EastEnders viewers have predicted a surprise romance between Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) after last night's episode (Tuesday, October 4), which saw the pair have a heart-to-heart in The Vic.

During last night's EastEnders episode, Alfie showed up to The Vic where he and Linda shared stories about the good times they had at the pub over the years.

Alfie revealed that he and his ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) got married behind the bar and Linda told him that she and her former partner Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) renewed their vows in the same spot.

With the pair both trying to win back their ex-partners, Alfie and Linda bonded over their shared experiences and their woes over their lovers now being in a relationship with other people.

Linda Carter and Alfie Moon bonded at The Queen Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda expressed her doubt in Kat and Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) relationship and Alfie echoed her thoughts with Mick and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

"You obviously know she killed my cousin Michael? Listen, I was never a big fan of his, but, you know, he didn't deserve a knife in the guts," Alfie said.

He then sympathised with Linda after bringing up the fact that Janine is pregnant and reassured her that it couldn't be easy for her.

Noticing how empty The Vic was, Alfie reminisced on the fact that it used to be heaving and a disappointed Linda revealed that they were struggling to get any business.

Alfie suggested some ideas to help Linda drum up some business, but his lightbulb moment came later on when he proposed the idea that they do a margarita night.

Linda was all in for Alfie's money making idea. (Image credit: BBC)

He also came up with the idea to do Jack the Ripper themed nights once a month and that they could do a deal with the coach parties.

In exchange for his genius ideas though, he wanted Linda to make him her new barman for free so that he could use the opportunity to try and win Kat back.

Linda agreed to the plan — but will their scheme be a success?

After seeing the heartwarming scene between the pair, fans now think that the two will have a blossoming romance...

Linda & Alfie there going happen ain’t they? #EastendersOctober 4, 2022 See more

Why do I feel like Linda and Alfie are gonna hook up? Flamingos and funky shirts eh.#EastendersOctober 4, 2022 See more

Kinda obvious Alfie and Linda will get together #EastEndersOctober 4, 2022 See more

Linda and Alfie will get together come New Year mark my words 👏🏼👏🏼#EastEndersOctober 4, 2022 See more

alfie and linda are getting together #EastEndersOctober 4, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.