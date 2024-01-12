EastEnders fans rumble Whitney's devastating exit in huge AFFAIR twist

EastEnders fans have figured out the heartbreaking reason Whitney Dean leaves the Square.

Whitney's friend Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) recently returned to the Square alongside her cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine).

But trouble soon followed the pair back to Walford when Lauren was arrested for drug trafficking. Eventually, Penny confessed that she planted the drugs in Lauren's belongings and the pair had a major falling out.

Following the ordeal, Lauren was staying with Whitney and her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) as she contemplated going to Exeter to see her mum, Tanya.

However, Lauren got distracted when Zack walked into the room only wearing a towel after having a shower.

Lauren Branning and Zack Hudson had a rather cheeky exchange. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney soon interrupted the flirty exchange, telling him to put some clothes on and that Lauren didn't want to see him like that.

During last night's episode (Thursday, January 11), the interaction with a half-naked Zack was clearly still on Lauren's mind as she told Penny about their moment in the Vic.

After making amends earlier, the pair had agreed to live together and laughed as Penny told Lauren: "You sound like a dirty old man!"

"I'm just saying it's been a while since I lived with a bloke that walks around half-naked all the time!" Lauren replied.

Penny joked that they should kick Whitney out and move in with Zack, clearly eyeing up an opportunity to live with the hunk.

Lauren and Zack's interaction sparked suspicion among fans and are now convinced that the pair will have an affair, which will lead to Whitney's exit...

You heard it hear first. Zack & Lauren affair is definitely coming & this be reason Whitney leaves square. #EastendersJanuary 11, 2024 See more

Whitney is Lauren’s friend but Lauren and Penny talking about how “hot” Zack is, is giving storyline for Whitney’s exit #EastendersJanuary 11, 2024 See more

that was a very suspicious first interaction between lauren and zack….could they have an affair??#EastEndersJanuary 10, 2024 See more

Speaking to Inside Soap Magazine, Shona explained the reason behind her decision to leave EastEnders after 15 years.

"It’s going to be the end of an era, or an earring, as the EastEnders saying goes. I’ve loved my time in Walford, but with the character of Whitney, bless her, she’s had some awful things happen to her, and I think she needs a break."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.