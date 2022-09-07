EastEnders fans say Bobby Brazier looks identical to mum Jade Goody as he makes his soap debut
EastEnders fans were amazed by how much Bobby Brazier looked like his late TV star mum Jade Goody as he made his first soap appearance as Freddie Slater.
EastEnders viewers applauded Bobby Brazier’s soap debut as Freddie Slater during last night’s episode (Tuesday, September 6) and couldn’t help but notice his strong resemblance to his famous mum, Jade Goody.
Bobby made an explosive entrance to the Square in last night’s EastEnders as Little Mo Slater's (Kacey Ainsworth) son, Freddie, where he started watching his ‘dad’ Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) at the market.
Freddie struck up a conversation with a clueless Billy, before stealing a bap from Stacey’s Baps and making a run for it.
The market traders were in uproar, while Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) tried to chase him down, but couldn’t catch up with him.
Later on, Freddie was seen being interrogated by a security guard at the tube station as he tried to get onto the tube without a ticket.
Freddie told him he was homeless and was soon rescued by Bobby who gave him £20 to get a ticket.
However, he decided to stay in Walford and went to The Queen Vic where Billy was talking to his ex-wife Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton).
Ordering two pints he strode over to their table, where a stunned Billy said: “You’ve got some front ain’t you? I saw you. Thieving off the market. We’ve got witnesses. So you can just sit down there like a good little boy while I phone the Old Bill.”
“Sure, whatever you say. Oh, I got you this,” Freddie replied, putting the pint on the table. “The name’s Freddie, by the way.”
“Is it?” a distracted Billy said.
“Mo’s kid. I’m your son,” he smiled.
Billy was gobsmacked by the shocking revelation, but fans were in awe at how much Bobby looked like his late mum, the TV reality star Jade Goody and said that she would be proud of his soap performance...
Bobby Brazier bears such a strong resemblance to his mother. She’d be so proud of her son. Looking forward to seeing more of Freddie. #EastEndersSeptember 6, 2022
Bobby Brazier is so much like his mother! Just seen his debut as Freddie Mitchell 👏🏼👏🏼 #EastendersSeptember 6, 2022
@GMB Bobby Brazier is a strong resemblance to his Mum. She’d be so proud of her son. Looking forward to seeing more of Freddie. What a lovely young man. #GMB 🙂 #EastEndersSeptember 7, 2022
Freddie slater… Bobby brazier looks just like his mum jade. She would be proud #EastEndersSeptember 6, 2022
#EastEnders loving Freddie btw, he is so much like his mumSeptember 6, 2022
