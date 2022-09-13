EastEnders fans say Sharon ‘deserves better’ as she vows to get Phil back

EastEnders viewers think that Sharon Watts (Leitita Dean) deserves better after she went to desperate measures to win Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) back and stop him from marrying Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) during last night’s episode (Monday, September 12).

It seems that Sharon just can’t get over Walford hardman Phil after all these years and in last night’s EastEnders, Sharon was determined to get him back before his wedding to Kat.

After Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) tried to set Sharon up with a man called Matt to try and help her get over her feelings for Phil, Sharon realised that she still had a place in her heart for her former love.

As Phil was preparing to wed Kat, Sharon wasn’t discreet in letting her feelings known and showed up to give Phil a wedding present.

This so-called wedding gift turned out to be an old picture of her and Phil from 30 years ago!

Sharon's wedding present to Phil... awkward! (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon confessed her love for Phil, saying: “I came to see if you knew that you still had a choice between the woman you want and the woman you need.”

“You’re my best mate,” Phil said.

“You’re mine,” Sharon replied.

“And I trust you with my life and I do. I do love you,” Phil admitted.

“I love you too. You, me and Denny… this house, it’s one of the happiest times of my life. He’d be so thrilled to see us back together,” Sharon declared.

However, Sharon’s happiness was soon destroyed when Phil said that he loved Kat and was going to marry her.

Sharon was crushed when Phil chose Kat over her. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) showed up at Kat’s telling her that Sharon and Phil were meant to be together and Kat rushed over to Phil’s.

Kat was furious that Sharon had tried to ruin her wedding day and spotted the picture Sharon had given Phil.

A fuming Kat soon confronted Sharon and the women were throwing insults at each other, with Kat warning her to stay away.

As Sharon got ready for the wedding, it was clear that she was preparing for war to win back Phil — no matter the cost.

Fans seemed embarrassed by Sharon’s ‘desperate’ behaviour and think that she deserves better…

sharon was so odd tonight, very out of character and desperate? ar tish deserves better #EastEndersSeptember 12, 2022 See more

Why are #Eastenders still making Sharon out to be so totally obsessed with Phil even after all these years? She's literally got absolutely nothing else going on now Jada & Alyssa's gone. She's even running his club. She deserves so much better. Phil ain't even hotSeptember 13, 2022 See more

Poor Sharon seeing kat and Phil kissing Sharon deserves better than that potato 🥔 and the square cheering for Phil and a banner too but over the top innit #eastendersSeptember 12, 2022 See more

Second hand embarrassment for Sharon 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #EastEndersSeptember 12, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 9:30pm on BBC One.