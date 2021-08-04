'EastEnders' fans shocked as pregnant Bernie collapses and her revelation leaves Keegan furious

EastEnders fans were left shocked at last night’s episode as pregnant Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) collapsed in the market due to her extreme dieting.

This forces her diet pill secret to be exposed which leaves her brother Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) fuming and fans questioning the future of his marriage to Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith).

Bernie is currently a surrogate mum for Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) and her husband Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ). Determined to lose weight during the pregnancy, Bernie has been secretly getting diet pills off her best mate and sister-in-law Tiffany.

In last night’s episode, we saw Bernie’s concerned brother Keegan come to her rescue after hearing about his poor sister's collapse, alongside Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) who calls an ambulance.

However, her horrific accident results in the secret being spilled, as when she is asked if she has started any new medication by a paramedic, she has no choice but to tell her brother that she has been getting diet pills from his wife Tiffany, which leaves Keegan enraged. Rainie appears just as Bernie tells her secret and she is horrified.

EastEnders fans will already know that Tiffany and Keegan’s relationship is already having its fair share of problems as Tiffany has been getting fillers without telling her spouse Keegan. This has left them with a large credit card bill to pay off. Could this shock confession destroy their marriage?

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock and dismay about Bernie and what could be in store for Tiffany and Keegan’s future.

Bernie 😱 #EastEnders

Bernie was begging for them and Tiff kept saying no and then she went in a dark side kinda thing. Here comes Keegan & Tiffany having another argument boo :( #EastEnders

Keegan knows Tiff gave Bernie the pills 😔 #EastEnders

5/5 #EastEnders Tonight is gonna be a big night for Keegan. It could be make or break for #Kifgan as Keegan discovers Tiff's involvement in Bernie's diet pills after she collapses. If Tiff keeps making mistakes then I just don't think there could be a way back for them sadly.

Ooh Bernie smh, Tiff in deep trouble #EastEnders

Actor Zack Morris told Metro.co.uk that: “The fact that Keegan’s wife has been giving Bernie the diet pills behind his back as well — that’s a lot of the problem. Keegan’s very honest with his family and that’s not being reciprocated.”

“His sister is pregnant and regardless of what he thinks about the pregnancy, she’s putting everything into this so when Tiffany could have jeopardized that all — it’s hurtful,” he added.

EastEnders continues on BBC1.