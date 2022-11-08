EastEnders fans sickened by Mick's 'cringe' proposal to Janine
EastEnders viewers are desperate for the couple to end their romance after they felt nauseous during Mick Carter's proposal to Janine Butcher.
EastEnders viewers want Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) relationship to end after their "cringe" proposal, with fans demanding for a sick bucket during the uncomfortable scene.
During last night's EastEnders episode (Monday, November 7) Mick was still unhappy with the way Janine broke the news about their engagement to a heartbroken Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).
Mick's mum Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) was fuming at the discovery that Janine was going to be her daughter-in-law and confronted Mick, who told her all about his 'romantic' proposal — to quote Mick he was "whacking in some diesel in the motor" at the petrol station when he and Janine agreed to get married.
Linda could tell that Mick's heart wasn't in it and she asked him how he was truly feeling.
He said that things didn't go as he pictured them with Janine telling the whole Square and trying to be the supportive ex-wife, Linda encouraged him to go into the marriage properly or not at all.
Shirley vowed to put a stop to their relationship, but Linda told her that it was Mick's choice.
Later on, Janine's daughter Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron) revealed to Mick that she wanted to start calling him dad.
"Well, Scarlett, I think I've made a mistake," Mick said.
The pair were thrown by his unexpected reaction, before Mick did a heartfelt speech about how he thought he would never find love again.
Linda's words clearly made an impact on Mick as he got down on one knee and officially asked Janine to be his wife and she delightfully agreed. The three of them then had a group hug and were over the moon by the news.
Fans were cringing at Mick's proposal to soap villain Janine and felt sick during the scene...
This Mick, Janine and Scarlett scene…Someone give me a bucket to be sick in #EastEndersNovember 7, 2022
That Mick and Janine proposal scene made me cringe so badly! Please stop this!! #EastEndersNovember 7, 2022
nah these mick and janine scenes make me cringe like nothing else #eastendersNovember 7, 2022
Every scene with Janie, mick or Scarlett makes me want to be sick. #eastendersNovember 7, 2022
I’m SO nauseous at this Mick and Janine proposal. It’s SO clear he literally doesn’t want to be married to her for even a single second 😂 #eastendersNovember 7, 2022
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
