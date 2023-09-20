EastEnders fans slam copycat storyline after Lola lookalike twist

EastEnders fans blasted the soap for "ripping off" another storyline from Coronation Street as Lola lookalike Nadine (Jazzy Phoenix) arrived on the Square.

After spending the night walking, a grieving Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) was stopped in his tracks when he spotted Nadine as she had a striking resemblance to his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

Jay has been at breaking point ever since his wife Lola passed away from a terminal brain tumour earlier this year and recently bonded with Nadine, who is the carbon copy of Lola.

Jay couldn't keep his eyes off Nadine as they connected and she soon revealed that she was an escort. But their time together came to an abrupt end after she made a flirtatious remark and Jay bolted.

The next day, Jay apologised to Nadine for his abrupt departure and took her for a drink in The Albert to make things up to her.



Jay Brown spent more time with Nadine at The Albert. (Image credit: BBC)

The pair put aside the misunderstanding and enjoyed each other's company. Soon enough, Nadine invited Jay back to hers and he drunkenly accepted the offer.

Nadine attempted to seduce Jay and he rejected her advances, but when he told her that he couldn't go home in his drunken state, she offered for him to stay at hers for the night.

She reassured him that there wouldn't be any "funny business" and that he could sleep over at a reduced price.

Later on, Jay was seen cuddling Nadine in bed as if she was Lola.

Jay cuddled Nadine in bed, pretending that she was Lola. (Image credit: BBC)

However, fans are now blasting the soap for copying the storyline between Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) in Coronation Street.

Like Jay, Daniel had been struggling with death of his wife Sinead (Katie McGlynn), who also passed away from cancer and sought comfort in sex worker Nicky. Daniel then started paying Nicky to pretend to be Sinead by wearing her clothes and cuddling in bed.

Daniel Osbourne paid Nicky Wheatley to pretend to be his late wife Sinead. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans took to social media to voice their annoyance at EastEnders "ripping off" Coronation Street...

Ahhh so #eastenders blatantly ripping off the Daniel storyline from #Corrie wife dies from cancer. Women enters life happens to be an escort. Rinse and repeat.September 20, 2023 See more

Fake Lola story has been done so many times before on soaps - was only done recently with Daniel in Corrie 😴#EastEnders #soaptweetSeptember 19, 2023 See more

#eastenders blatantly copying daniel and nicky from corrie 😭September 18, 2023 See more

This Jay and Nadine story reminds me of the Daniel and Nicky story from a few years back in Corrie #EastEndersSeptember 19, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.