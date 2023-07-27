EastEnders fans SLAM 'worst character' as Sharon FIGHTS for Keanu

An EastEnders resident was branded the 'worst character' after their recent behaviour.

EastEnders fans blasted Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) over her horrible behaviour towards Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and branded her the "worst character" during last night's episode (Wednesday, July 26).

Recently, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) ended his engagement to Sharon after he discovered that she helped Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) flee the country with his young daughter Peggy Taylor.

Peggy's grandma brought the little girl back from Portugal and Keanu thought that he'd finally have a chance to bond with her. However, his hopes were dashed when Lisa announced that she was taking Peggy back to Portugal to be with her mum Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper).

Keanu begged Lisa to let Peggy stay with him and hid their passports in a bid to stop them from leaving the country.

Uncovering his sabotage, Sharon and Martin Fowler (James Bye) returned the passports to Lisa behind Keanu's back and she left for Portugal.

A devastated Keanu couldn't forgive Sharon's deception and called off their engagement.

But in last night's episode, Keanu's protective mother Karen couldn't help but get involved with her son's love life.

When Keanu brought Karen along to help him move out his belongings from Sharon's home, she was quick to throw a nasty insult about Sharon in front of his young son, Albie.

"I told you from the very beginning that old trollop was bad news," she viciously remarked.

As Sharon tried to speak to Keanu about their relationship, Karen interrupted the conversation by bashing her once again. An annoyed Sharon tried to keep calm and insisted that Karen go and have a coffee and "cool down" in a bid to make amends with Keanu alone without her interference.

After some encouraging words from her brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Sharon decided to fight for Keanu and their happiness.

Later on, Sharon encountered Karen outside her home as she carried out a box of Keanu's belongings.

"I'm here to fight," Sharon defiantly told her.

Thinking she meant a physical fight, Karen wasted no time in preparing herself for a brawl as she pulled up her sleeves and said that she had been "waiting a long time for this."

"I'm not talking about fighting you, Karen. I'm fighting for your son. I love him. And I've given too much just to let it go," Sharon declared.

However, it wasn't long before Karen was shouting at Sharon in the street as she blocked Sharon from going into her own house to stop her from speaking to Keanu.

"You have ruined everything for him. If you care for him, just let him get on with his life!" Karen screamed.

"Keanu, I love you!" Sharon shouted, but sadly received no response and left.

"Good bleedin' riddance!" Karen yelled after her.

Fans blasted Karen's nasty treatment towards Sharon, branding her the "worst character"...

