EastEnders fans all asking the same HILARIOUS question about glam Sharon

EastEnders fans were all asking the same thing about Sharon Watts.

EastEnders fans all have the same amusing question about Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) after Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) ended their engagement during last night's episode (Tuesday, July 25).

Keanu was distraught after Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) fled the country with his young daughter Peggy Taylor. Peggy's grandma brought the little girl back from Portugal and Keanu thought that he'd finally have a chance to bond with her.

Desperate to get back home to Peggy's mum Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper), Lisa defied Keanu's demand that she let Peggy stay with him, until Keanu hid their passports in a bid to stop them from leaving the country.

Uncovering Keanu's sabotage, Sharon and Martin Fowler (James Bye) gave the passports back to Lisa and she left for Portugal, leaving Keanu devastated.

Keanu soon discovered Sharon's deception thanks to a voicemail from Lisa and furiously confronted her at the Vic, but their feud soon spilled into their home away from prying eyes.

Sharon and Keanu's engagement came to a brutal end. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon apologised for going behind his back, but explained that it was the right thing to do as they couldn't take Peggy away from her mum and life in Portugal.

After, Sharon tried to comfort an inconsolable Keanu in the street as she begged him not to let this come between them and spoke about their son Albie.

"I'm just saying that you're our family. And we love you so much. So, however long you need, we'll be here," she said.

Later on, Sharon was relieved when Keanu returned home as she told him: "Albie was asking for you at bath time. I'm not very good with pirate ships, apparently. Right, I'll make a start on dinner."

However, Keanu soon broke the devastating news that he couldn't forgive her and called off their engagement.

Despite the emotional scenes, fans were distracted by one thing in particular — Sharon's outfit.

The fiery matriarch was wearing a red cocktail dress and EastEnders fans all rushed to Twitter to ask the same question on why Sharon was all dressed up just to hang around the house...

Does Sharon hang out at home in a cocktail dress every day?#EastEndersJuly 25, 2023 See more

Why is Sharon wearing fancy dresses and stilettos in her own home? ale it believable! Sweats and T-shirts please #EastEndersJuly 25, 2023 See more

What is Sharon wearing and why? #EastEndersJuly 25, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.