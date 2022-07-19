EastEnders fans sob as Avery Baker dies after less than a month on the Square

EastEnders newcomer Avery Baker slipped away in his brother's arms just weeks after his arrival.

EastEnders viewers were in floods of tears during last night’s episode (Monday, July 18) as Avery Baker (Omar Lye-Fook) tragically passed away after arriving in Walford less than a month ago.

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) was not happy to see his estranged brother, Avery show up on the Square unexpectedly to rekindle their relationship a few weeks ago.

After weeks of struggling to forgive his brother for not being there for him when his daughter, Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) was killed, Mitch vowed to support Avery after he collapsed at his home and discovered that he had terminal cancer, which Avery had kept a secret.

He struggled to come to terms with the fact that his brother was going to die, but wanted to make Avery’s last moments memorable.

During last night’s EastEnders, Avery was determined to go to a Caribbean restaurant where he and Mitch used to eat at when they were young.

Mitch realised that Avery was too weak to go and decided to bring the restaurant experience to Avery by planning a surprise Caribbean-themed party in the launderette.

Mitch threw a surprise party before Avery's final moments. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

He recruited Avery’s two sons, Finlay (Ashley Byam) and Felix (Matthew Morrison), as well as Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) to help with the bash and Avery was overjoyed by the surprise.

As the Walford residents got the party into full swing, Felix took on his Drag Queen alter ego Tara Misu to host the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mitch and Avery reminisced on their past happy moments and in a heartbreaking turn of events, Avery passed away as he talked to him.

Mitch wept as his brother passed away in his arms. (Image credit: BBC)

“Just a little more time, brother, I just needed more time. Just a little more time,” Mitch sobbed as he held him in his arms.

Heartbroken fans were sobbing as the emotional scenes unfolded and praised his character during his brief time on the Square...

Avery slips away in Mitch's arms 😢💔😭 I can't! 😭#EastEndersJuly 18, 2022 See more

@omarlyefookMBE thank u for bringing avery in to our life it was short but sweet, what a emotional episode #EastendersJuly 19, 2022 See more

Avery dieing in #Eastenders just finished me off in this heat 😢😢😰😢July 18, 2022 See more

Avery slips away in Mitch's arms. At least they actually managed to briefly reconcile after all these years, before it was too late. Thanks to Mitch & Karen he managed to get his dying wish too. One last epic family party. Couldn't ask for more sadly #EastEnders #RIPAvery 💔 https://t.co/mO9ccozx81July 18, 2022 See more

This hurts. When someone with unresolved issues comes home, especially when it comes to family, there’s a greater meaning. It’s never too late to break the cycle. Thank you @omarlyefookMBE for making Avery, a complex but liked character. Avery’s passing was dignified. #EastEnders https://t.co/WusWW5NiCnJuly 18, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.