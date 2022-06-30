EastEnders to introduce first ever drag queen to the Square

EastEnders will be welcoming Walford’s very first drag queen Tara Misu, who will be played by Matthew Morrison.

Matthew will join the EastEnders cast as Felix Baker, who is the younger son of Mitch’s (Roger Griffiths) estranged brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook).

Felix will arrive on the Square with Avery and his older half- brother Finlay (Ashley Byam) as the clan are set to cause a stir for the Walford residents.

Matthew said: “I am blessed to have the opportunity to step into the heels of the fierce Tara Misu as part of my role on EastEnders. It’s a privilege to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and to showcase the creative art of drag to both viewers at home and the residents of Walford.”

Check out the EastEnders video below to find out more about Matthew as he meets Natalie Cassidy, who plays the iconic Sonia Fowler and shares how it feels to be joining the EastEnders family.

Matthew also receives some top tips from RuPaul Drag Race UK’s Vinegar Strokes about what will make Tara Misu shine as a drag queen, including how to build confidence, how to master her walk and why leaving the house without a nail is a no go!

Matthew Morrison as Tara Misu. (Image credit: BBC)

Mitch is in for a busy summer as his estranged brother, Avery and two nephews, Felix and Finlay, unexpectedly show up in Walford.

Avery’s unexpected arrival causes some issues for Mitch and he’s determined to uncover the real reason for Avery’s sudden reappearance in his life and what secret he’s hiding.

Matthew further added about his role of Felix: “It's an honour to be a part of such a legendary show that I grew up watching. It hasn't quite sunk in yet, and I don't think it ever will. I'm having a ball getting to grips with Felix and cannot wait for you all to meet him!”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.