'EastEnders' fans speechless over the SAME thing as Kathy and Rocky go on their first date

EastEnders fans were left shocked after Tuesday night's episode which saw Kathy Beale and Rocky Cant go on their first date together.

Rocky has been determined to take Kathy out ever since he arrived in Walford, and finally, she succumbed to his charms and agreed to a date.

But instead of whisking her off to a fancy restaurant in town, Rocky let his cheeky cockney charm shine through by creating an outdoor cinema where he planned to show Kathy's favorite film, Brief Encounters.

Kathy looked amazing for her first date with Rocky. (Image credit: BBC)

The date didn't get off to the best of starts when the film projector wouldn't work, leaving Rocky to have to reenact the film himself. But while he did a great job and even drew a crowd, fans were more focused on Kathy than Rocky's amateur dramatics.

Viewers couldn't get over how amazing Kathy looked for her date and took to social media to share their shock...

Omg how stunning does Kathy look on her date 🥰 #EastEndersJune 22, 2021 See more

Kathy looks amazing #EastEndersJune 22, 2021 See more

Kathy looks gorgoeus😍 #EastEndersJune 22, 2021 See more

KATHY LOOKS AMAZING #eastendersJune 22, 2021 See more

There is no denying that Kathy looks amazing for 70, especially considering the fact she has got a son like Ian Beale causing her stress and drama over the years! But will Rocky be the one to finally bring some happiness into Kathy's life?

EastEnders romance on the cards

Later this week Kathy hosts a Pride event at the Prince Albert and uses the opportunity to bring Rocky and Sonia back together.

The pair have fallen out after Sonia accused him of stealing Kathy's purse on their date, and also for being behind the robbery at Ruby Allen's house.

Rocky treated Kathy to a romantic afternoon in the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky didn't take too kindly to being accused of the crimes and admitted to his newfound daughter that he has no need to steal other people's cash because he has plenty of his own.

Sonia was left speechless when her dad revealed he had properties worth more than £10milliion, but before she could apologise, Rocky had walked out of the pub.

Will Kathy's plan to set them up to talk work? And if Sonia does apologise, will Rocky be willing to forgive and forget?

EastEnders schedules have changed this week because of Euro 2020. This week you can watch a double bill of EastEnders on Thursday and another episode on Friday — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also watch all of this week’s episodes on BBC iPlayer now.