'EastEnders' star reveals dangerous new relationship for Chelsea Fox

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) needs legal advice in EastEnders, and handsome Gray seems the obvious choice to help her.

EastEnders star Zaraah Abrahams, who plays Chelsea Fox, has spoken about her character’s upcoming relationship with killer solicitor Gray Atkins.

In scenes to air later this week, Chelsea will be taken to Walford police station and questioned on suspicion of handling stolen goods, following a robbery at Ruby Allen’s house.

When Jack advises his future stepdaughter to get legal representation, Chelsea asks Gray out for lunch, believing that if she can turn on the charm, she might get a "freebie".

Sparks fly between the duo, and though Gray sours when Chelsea reveals the real reason for their date, he agrees to represent her, nonetheless.

Says Zaraah, “Chelsea is attracted to Gray, but she wants to make sure that her legal battle is secured.

“When she realises that Gray feels the same, she’s not necessarily doing it for the free law advice anymore. There is a spark there, and with that comes a few perks which makes the attraction stronger.”

Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) has a dark history that Chelsea is oblivious to. (Image credit: BBC)

She adds: “I think Gray agrees [to represent her] because he’s got himself into a heavy place.

"He’s constantly lying to absolutely everyone and trying to keep his family afloat, whilst concealing all the dreadful things he has done, as well as the recent drama with Whitney.

“Chelsea’s fun and flirtatious. She takes his mind off of the terrible things he has done, and he just thinks ‘Why not?’

"It’s not a big case, it’s not going to take up much time. And, even though he kind of knows what she’s after, she’s fun to be around.

“He just gets sucked into the energy that they’ve got together. He arrogantly believes he is deserving of a bit of fun in his life, and that’s what Chelsea represents.

“Obviously, Chelsea has no clue what Gray is really like.”

Gray has famously murdered three Albert Square residents. Wife Chantelle was his first victim, in September 2020, and he killed Tina Carter the following Christmas when she got wind of his deadly crime.

Kush Kazemi was victim number three in April of this year when Gray pushed him onto the tracks of an oncoming tube train to prevent him and Whitney from running away together to Dubai.

Is Chelsea in danger of becoming victim number four?

Or, given that she’s the daughter of a serial killer, Lucas Johnson, and may be able to spot the warning signs of a violent man, is it Gray who needs to watch his back?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings).