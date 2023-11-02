EastEnders fans SPOOKED by baby Albie after 'creepy' scene

EastEnders fans were creeped out by little Albie Watts after he was involved in a spooky scene straight out of a horror movie during last night's episode (Wednesday, November 1).

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is determined to get custody of his son Albie and will go to great lengths to not lose another child after Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) revealed that she was taking Albie away for a year to Abu Dhabi.

He's already set his plan in motion by trying to seduce Sharon into marrying him and therefore getting his hands on Albie.

But last night, he took it a step too far as he attempted to flee the country with Albie after stealing his passport from Sharon.

As Keanu packed Albie's things to take him away, his mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) checked if he had everything sorted.

He then put his scheme into action and picked up Albie from Sharon's house to take him to a birthday party.

But as Keanu walked past the community centre where the party was being held, he lied to the birthday boy's mum that Albie had a dentist appointment.

Keanu then put Albie in the back of a car from the car lot and Karen sobbed as she said goodbye to her grandson and son.

Meanwhile, Sharon was furious when she heard from the other mum that Albie wasn't at the party and Keanu had taken him somewhere else.

As Sharon and her brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) went out to search for them, Keanu was rushing to make a quick getaway in the car.

When Keanu asked Albie if he was ready for their adventure, the little boy told him that he wanted his mummy.

However, fans branded what happened next with the tot as "the creepiest thing they had seen on TV."

As Keanu tried to reassure his son, Albie looked up at him and creepily whispered "mummy..."

"No, no. You and daddy, yeah?" a defeated Keanu said.

"Mummy..." Albie whispered again.

Fans were scared by the creepy scene and thought Albie belonged in a horror movie...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.