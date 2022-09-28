EastEnders fans spot HUGE clue to explosive Christmas showdown

EastEnders villain Janine Butcher could finally get her comeuppance this Christmas.

EastEnders viewers noticed a massive clue during last night's episode (Tuesday, September 27) that hints at the dramatic Christmas storyline which could plunge the Square into chaos and be the possible end of Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

With Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) exit looming, along with the recently reported departure of Janine, fans think they've rumbled the big Christmas Day episode storyline.

During last night's EastEnders episode, Janine's daughter Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) nearly confessed her mum's lies to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), but quickly backtracked when a furious Janine stopped her.

Linda was left suspicious after Scarlett hinted that Janine had done something bad and that Mick wouldn't want to be with her if he discovered what she had done.

Earlier this year, Linda was involved in a serious car accident that left her needing surgery. Currently, everyone thinks that Linda crashed the car while drunk, but it was actually Janine who caused the crash and moved Linda's seemingly lifeless body into the driver's seat to make it look like it was her fault, all while baby Annie was in the backseat.

Linda has no memory of the crash and doesn't know that Janine ran away from the scene and left her to die.

Scarlett hid the photo of Janine in a Die Hard DVD case. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Scarlett also spotted an incriminating photo of Janine in the background which showed her disposing of bloodied clothes on the night of the accident.

Janine was supposedly out of Walford at that point, but Scarlett knows the truth and decided to take the photo as evidence.

While Janine was rushing Scarlett to pack her things so that they could go and visit Mick's family, a frantic Scarlett quickly hid the picture in a Die Hard DVD case.

With Die Hard being a Christmas film, fans are now speculating that the bombshell will be dropped at Christmas and that Janine's lies will be exposed. Merry Christmas Janine — or not!

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.