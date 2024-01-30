EastEnders fans spot SICKENING moment as iconic character does the unthinkable

EastEnders fans aren't happy after last night's episode (Monday, January 29) saw Jack Branning fall back into the arms of Stacey Slater. But it isn't just the fact he is having an affair that is bothering viewers, they are also fuming that he's cheating while Denise is clearly so unwell.

Fans have watched in horror over recent weeks as Denise's mental health has taken a turn for the worse after the harrowing events at Christmas. When Nish attacked Suki in the Vic, Denise stepped in, hitting him over the head with a champagne bottle to get him to stop.

But the drama didn't end there as while Nish was left for dead on the floor of the pub, Linda ended up stabbing Keanu to stop him from throttling her best friend, Sharon.

'The Six' were then forced to bury Keanu's body under the floor of the cafe - but since Denise's iconic 'D' necklace accidentally fell in with the body, Denise has been left fearing the worst.

To make matters worse, Stacey, who is happy to get her hands on Denise's husband, is one of 'The Six', leaving fans fuming that she is doing the dirty with Jack while she knows why Denise is in such a fragile state.

Last night saw Stacey cornered in her own kitchen by Nish, who is on a mission to get answers about what happened on Christmas Day. But, before he could find out who really attacked him, Jack saved the day by arriving at Stacey's and throwing Nish out.

However, fans were sickened when he then fell into Stacey's arms once again, while poor Denise was so unwell at home. Fans turned on Jack and Stacey on social media, sharing their horror at the new pairing...

Jack and Stacey is making me physically ill. Especially on that tart Stacey’s behalf because she KNOWS what’s wrong with Denise. Hell will be hot for her!!!!! #EastendersJanuary 30, 2024 See more

Jack & Stacey are both as much to blame as each other.💚 Jack is failing to notice how vulnerable Denise is when her MH is declining.He can't blame her for Ravi when he's doing the same thing.❤️ Stacey is detrimentally putting her family & the Six at risk. #EastEnders (1/2) pic.twitter.com/p8kXiPjv5kJanuary 29, 2024 See more

not amy being able to tell that denise is unwell but jack doesn’t - scum of the earth #EastendersJanuary 30, 2024 See more

Stacey deserves what comes her way at this point. She knows this sworded affair is riddled with risk - not just on her family but also on #TheSix. Jack should know better and should be supporting Denise. Stacey taking advantage of Denise like this is wrong #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/cMfGTAS7cWJanuary 30, 2024 See more

Seriously Jack & Stacey 😡😡 #EastEndersJanuary 29, 2024 See more

It was Denise's birthday in Monday's episode and she had clearly forgotten the milestone and wasn't herself as her family tried to celebrate. However, things are only set to get worse for the character when she starts hallucinating and comes face to face with dead Keanu next week.

Will Jack realise something is seriously wrong with his wife, or will he continue to be distracted by his feelings for Stacey?

