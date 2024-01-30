EastEnders fans spot SICKENING moment as iconic character does the unthinkable
EastEnders fans aren't happy with the way Jack is treating Denise after last night's episode.
EastEnders fans aren't happy after last night's episode (Monday, January 29) saw Jack Branning fall back into the arms of Stacey Slater. But it isn't just the fact he is having an affair that is bothering viewers, they are also fuming that he's cheating while Denise is clearly so unwell.
Fans have watched in horror over recent weeks as Denise's mental health has taken a turn for the worse after the harrowing events at Christmas. When Nish attacked Suki in the Vic, Denise stepped in, hitting him over the head with a champagne bottle to get him to stop.
But the drama didn't end there as while Nish was left for dead on the floor of the pub, Linda ended up stabbing Keanu to stop him from throttling her best friend, Sharon.
'The Six' were then forced to bury Keanu's body under the floor of the cafe - but since Denise's iconic 'D' necklace accidentally fell in with the body, Denise has been left fearing the worst.
To make matters worse, Stacey, who is happy to get her hands on Denise's husband, is one of 'The Six', leaving fans fuming that she is doing the dirty with Jack while she knows why Denise is in such a fragile state.
Last night saw Stacey cornered in her own kitchen by Nish, who is on a mission to get answers about what happened on Christmas Day. But, before he could find out who really attacked him, Jack saved the day by arriving at Stacey's and throwing Nish out.
However, fans were sickened when he then fell into Stacey's arms once again, while poor Denise was so unwell at home. Fans turned on Jack and Stacey on social media, sharing their horror at the new pairing...
Jack and Stacey is making me physically ill. Especially on that tart Stacey’s behalf because she KNOWS what’s wrong with Denise. Hell will be hot for her!!!!! #EastendersJanuary 30, 2024
Jack & Stacey are both as much to blame as each other.💚 Jack is failing to notice how vulnerable Denise is when her MH is declining.He can't blame her for Ravi when he's doing the same thing.❤️ Stacey is detrimentally putting her family & the Six at risk. #EastEnders (1/2) pic.twitter.com/p8kXiPjv5kJanuary 29, 2024
not amy being able to tell that denise is unwell but jack doesn’t - scum of the earth #EastendersJanuary 30, 2024
Stacey deserves what comes her way at this point. She knows this sworded affair is riddled with risk - not just on her family but also on #TheSix. Jack should know better and should be supporting Denise. Stacey taking advantage of Denise like this is wrong #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/cMfGTAS7cWJanuary 30, 2024
Seriously Jack & Stacey 😡😡 #EastEndersJanuary 29, 2024
It was Denise's birthday in Monday's episode and she had clearly forgotten the milestone and wasn't herself as her family tried to celebrate. However, things are only set to get worse for the character when she starts hallucinating and comes face to face with dead Keanu next week.
Will Jack realise something is seriously wrong with his wife, or will he continue to be distracted by his feelings for Stacey?
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.