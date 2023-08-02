EastEnders fans 'stressing out' as Bobby misses HUGE Cindy Beale clue
EastEnders fans were frustrated that Bobby Beale missed an important clue about Rose Knight's real identity.
EastEnders fans were 'stressing out' after Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) missed a vital clue about Rose Knight's true identity during last night's episode (Tuesday, August 1).
After weeks of speculation, the bombshell was revealed that Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is also Rose Knight, the mysterious ex-wife of Queen Vic landlord George Knight (Colin Salmon) and mum to his daughters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), who had mysteriously vanished nine years ago.
We discovered that Cindy had been living under the name Rose Knight after going into witness protection back in 1998 when she gave the police information on her prison cellmate.
A few weeks ago, Anna found a locket that belonged to Rose which had an important date engraved that could expose her real identity.
The date on the locket read December 9 1993, which is the birth date of Cindy's children Peter and Lucy Beale — Anna’s half-brother and sister.
In last night's episode, Anna had a meeting with a private investigator to help find her mum and gave him the locket to look at.
Bobby and Anna have grown close since her arrival to the Square, but they're completely oblivious to the fact that they share the same half-siblings.
Bobby sat down next to her and asked to see the locket, but as he admired how beautiful it was, fans were hoping that Bobby would piece the information together.
However, he failed to notice the date and missed the link between the locket and his siblings birthday.
Fans were 'stressing out' after the scene and were frustrated that Bobby didn't see the date on the locket...
Rlly thought bobby was gonna see the date on the locket there i was stressing through out that scene 😂#EastEndersAugust 1, 2023
Argh! Bobby didn't see the date on the locket!#EastEndersAugust 1, 2023
Bobby didn’t recognize the date on the locket. 😳 #EastEndersAugust 1, 2023
Did Bobby not see the date on the locket #EastEndersAugust 1, 2023
Later on, the investigator revealed that he had a lead and wanted to discuss it with Anna, despite her already promising sister Gina that she would stop trying to track down their mum.
