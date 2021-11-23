'EastEnders' fans stunned to discover Janine Butcher’s REAL age

EastEnders fans were gobsmacked to find out Janine’s (Charlie Brooks) real age in last night’s episode (Monday Nov. 22) as she announced that she was 38 years old.

As Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) chatted in the café, Janine overheard Peter’s plans to put in a bid to sponsor the Square’s Christmas tree. When he revealed that the winner gets a month’s free advertising in the Walford Gazette, Janine cut in with, “Oh, really reaching for those stars.”

Peter goaded Janine, saying that she was jealous, but Janine laughed at his claim.

“Jealous? What, that you might get a mention in a rag that nobody reads?” she chuckled.

Bobby decided to stick up for his brother and told her that the Walford Gazette’s “online subscription is going up year on year,” which, in classic Janine fashion, she responded with, “I’m going to stop you there before you actually bore me into a coma.”

Peter wound Janine up by guessing she was in her 40s. (Image credit: BBC)

Peter, clearly annoyed by Janine’s attitude, then decided to insult Janine by making a comment about her age.

“Well, it’s a good job we don’t actually care about the opinions of a… forty-something- year-old barmaid.”

Janine was offended by his remark, as she said, “Well, it shows how much you know. Becasue I’ve got my fingers in all sorts of pies.”

“Yeah, Bob, remind me again why I don’t eat at the Queen Vic?” Peter laughed.

“And I’m 38!” Janine shouted as Peter made his quick exit, she then turned to Bobby, rolling her eyes and shaking her head, “Rude.”

Viewers on Twitter were clearly shocked with Janine’s announcement, with some puzzled as to how she could be that age, while others were convinced she could have been older...

So they have aged up Janine on her return. She started secondary school with Sonia, Martin and Clare in September 1996, so should be 36/37 now, not 38. #EastEndersNovember 22, 2021 See more

Janine is only 38?! #EastEndersNovember 22, 2021 See more

Janine is younger than I thought wow! #EastendersNovember 22, 2021 See more

#EastEnders I actually thought Janine was in her 40s lolNovember 22, 2021 See more

