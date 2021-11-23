'EastEnders' fans stunned to discover Janine Butcher’s REAL age
By Grace Morris
‘EastEnders’ viewers were astonished when Janine revealed her actual age in last night's episode.
EastEnders fans were gobsmacked to find out Janine’s (Charlie Brooks) real age in last night’s episode (Monday Nov. 22) as she announced that she was 38 years old.
As Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) chatted in the café, Janine overheard Peter’s plans to put in a bid to sponsor the Square’s Christmas tree. When he revealed that the winner gets a month’s free advertising in the Walford Gazette, Janine cut in with, “Oh, really reaching for those stars.”
Peter goaded Janine, saying that she was jealous, but Janine laughed at his claim.
“Jealous? What, that you might get a mention in a rag that nobody reads?” she chuckled.
Bobby decided to stick up for his brother and told her that the Walford Gazette’s “online subscription is going up year on year,” which, in classic Janine fashion, she responded with, “I’m going to stop you there before you actually bore me into a coma.”
Peter, clearly annoyed by Janine’s attitude, then decided to insult Janine by making a comment about her age.
“Well, it’s a good job we don’t actually care about the opinions of a… forty-something- year-old barmaid.”
Janine was offended by his remark, as she said, “Well, it shows how much you know. Becasue I’ve got my fingers in all sorts of pies.”
“Yeah, Bob, remind me again why I don’t eat at the Queen Vic?” Peter laughed.
“And I’m 38!” Janine shouted as Peter made his quick exit, she then turned to Bobby, rolling her eyes and shaking her head, “Rude.”
Viewers on Twitter were clearly shocked with Janine’s announcement, with some puzzled as to how she could be that age, while others were convinced she could have been older...
So they have aged up Janine on her return. She started secondary school with Sonia, Martin and Clare in September 1996, so should be 36/37 now, not 38. #EastEndersNovember 22, 2021
Janine is only 38?! #EastEndersNovember 22, 2021
Janine is younger than I thought wow! #EastendersNovember 22, 2021
#EastEnders I actually thought Janine was in her 40s lolNovember 22, 2021
EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC1- see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.