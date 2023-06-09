EastEnders fans think George is hiding a KILLER secret

EastEnders fans believe that newcomer George Knight (Colin Salmon) is hiding a sinister secret as new information came to light about his mysterious wife during last night's episode (Thursday, June 8).

Since the arrival of George and his daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry), landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been struggling to cope with having her pub and home taken over.

Linda is convinced that George is hiding secrets and has been hellbent on trying to unlock his personal safe to see if there's any information that she can use to destroy his engagement to her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

But she was hit with another devastating blow when she was told the news that Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) had given birth to Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) son in prison.

As Elaine attempted to comfort a reeling Linda, she bolted at the mention of George's name and shut herself in her room.

Linda Carter finally discovered what was in George's safe. (Image credit: BBC)

It was only when George and his daughters Anna and Gina were spending time with Linda's children Ollie and Annie, that she reluctantly joined the family in the kitchen.

When Anna and Gina went to read Ollie a bedtime story, a furious Linda blasted George for using her children to worm his way in, just like Janine did.

Aggravated by her words, the pro boxer snapped: "Enough! I am not Janine! And you need to stop poking around in my business, trying to prove I'm your enemy!"

Linda demanded to know what was in his safe, before George finally gave in and begrudgingly showed her the contents.

He handed over a pile of letters and revealed the surprising news that they were from his estranged wife Rose, who had mysteriously disappeared nine years ago.

George's ring had the words 'Always Rose' on the inside. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda decided to interrogate him more on his wife's suspicious disappearance as he told her: "She was there one day, gone the next. No warning. Totally out of character. Don't get me wrong, she was a feisty one, that girl. She was like a volcano ready to erupt at any point. And Gina is definitely her mother's daughter. But Rose loved us all. Or I thought she did. I don't know where she went. Or why. Or if she's alive or dead."

George encouraged her to read them, but a guilt-ridden Linda refused as he reassured her that she needed to stop looking for monsters in the shadows after what Janine did. Linda apologised for her actions and his honest chat seemed to have made her soften towards him.

After, in a strange turn of events, George looked distressed as he took off his ring in the bedroom, which had the inscription 'Always Rose' on the inside.

"I'm so sorry," he said.

His suspicious actions have caused concern amongst fans as they now believe that George is hiding a murderous secret — that he killed his wife Rose.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.