EastEnders fans thrilled to see Lola reunited with Walford LEGEND days before she dies

EastEnders fans know that there is nothing light-hearted about watching their favorite soap at the moment as Lola's tragic death gets closer with each episode.

Spoilers for the soap have revealed that Lola is set to lose her brave battle with cancer next week, and fans have been in tears watching the character say her goodbyes as her health slowly deteriorates.

However, last night brought a smile to many viewers' faces as a Walford icon returned to our screens to say their own goodbye to Lola.

Lola's friends organised a day at the races. (Image credit: BBC)

Patrick Trueman, who hasn't been seen on screen since March after he went to reunite with his former flame, Yolande, made a surprise comeback in last night's episode (Thursday, May 25) as he chatted with Lola via video call.

The unexpected appearance from Patrick came as Lola's nearest and dearest organised a special day at the races, knowing that she was too poorly to make it to the real Ladies' Day that she had wanted to visit before becoming too unwell.

Patrick chatted with Lola on a video call. (Image credit: BBC)

As everyone dressed up in their fancy outfits, Lola also got into the spirit of things by wearing an orange fascinator.

It was clear that Lola was struggling with the day, overcome with tiredness and zoning in and out of what was going on around her, but she soon perked up when Patrick, who is an avid horse racing fan, called Rocky's phone.

Tired Lola was thrilled to see Patrick. (Image credit: BBC)

The pair caught up, putting a smile on Lola's face, but while fans were thrilled to see the friends reunited, it was also a bittersweet moment, with viewers pointing out this would be the last time that Patrick would see Lola before she passes away...

That video call will be the last time that Lola and Patrick will see each other 😢 #EastEndersMay 25, 2023 See more

Awwww!!! Patrick talking to Lola!! 😭😭😭 #EastEndersMay 25, 2023 See more

Awww Patrick. And Lola taking in more final moments with everyone#EastEndersMay 25, 2023 See more

Come home soon Patrick, the square really gonna need you more than ever especially in the next few days sadly #EastEnders #Lola 💔 https://t.co/kTqzQC1fD1May 25, 2023 See more

It has been revealed that next Wednesday, May 31 will be Lola's final episode as dies peacefully with her family around her.

The start of the week will see Jay told by the nurse that Lola doesn't have long left and that they need to start saying their goodbyes.

Jay battles to say the words, as does Phil, while Kathy and Callum go into Lola's bedroom to be with her one last time and they both promise to be there for Lexi.

Will Jay and Lexi be blessed to spend some final time with their beloved Lola before she dies?

