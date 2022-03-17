EastEnders fans want Zack Morris to win an award for his ‘gripping’ performance

EastEnders watchers want Zack Morris to win an award for his spectacular performance.

EastEnders viewers were amazed by Zack Morris’ emotional performance last night (Wednesday, March. 16) and think that the young actor deserves an award.

During last night’s episode of EastEnders, Zack’s character, Keegan Butcher-Baker, was reeling from the trauma of finding out that his sister Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) was murdered by her abusive husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

A grieving Keegan was further infuriated with Gray when he returned to his sandwich stall, which Gray had given him money to set up for his sandwich business.

Refusing to have anything to do with it anymore, Keegan decided to get drunk while Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) manned the stall.

While Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) tried to comfort him at the bar, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) showed up and insulted Keegan about how he was dealing with the issue, while her son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) was in prison for attacking Gray.

Over recent episodes, the whole of the Baker family have been struggling to cope with the discovery, and now they’re blaming each other for Chantelle’s traumatic loss.

A drunk Keegan showed up to his house where he spoke about how Gray owned them and bought them off to hide who he truly was. However, his mother Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) was adamant that she didn’t want to talk about him.

An emotional row happened between the pair as Keegan questioned how they didn’t see what he was really like and in a distraught rage set his sandwich stall on fire, now seeing Gray’s investment as “blood money” for murdering Chantelle.

Fans took to Twitter to applaud Zack’s spectacular acting skills and think he should get an award for his emotional performance...

@_Zack_Morris acting in #Eastenders today was absolutely stunning! Gripping, emotional, captivating, authentic, one of the best individual performances of the year so far. Deserves an award. 👏🏾March 17, 2022 See more

#EastEnders the show should have paid Zack Morris a bazillion pounds to stay on the show, he’s incredibleMarch 17, 2022 See more

(1/25) #EastEnders WOW!!!! What an incredible episode of EastEnders tonight. @_Zack_Morris deserves all the awards for his stunning performances tonight especially Keegan's scene with Karen that was so heartbreaking. 💔😭😭😭👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @loustar76 pic.twitter.com/2EXkTTlgLXMarch 16, 2022 See more

.@_Zack_Morris Deserves all the awards. #EastendersMarch 16, 2022 See more

Someone give @_Zack_Morris an award.. amazing episode tonight! #EastEndersMarch 16, 2022 See more

These intense scenes come after Zack announced that he was leaving the soap after five years.

The 23-year-old made a touching statement about his departure, saying: "After five beautiful years on this incredible show, I have made the tough decision to leave Walford and give Keegan Butcher-Baker some well-earned rest. This show has quite frankly changed my life for the better. It will always hold a real loving place in my heart.

“The cast and crew of this show deserve every accolade that comes their way. The hard work, love and dedication that goes into making four episodes a week is immense and it's not to be taken lightly.

“This show has given me so much, not just as an actor but as a man. These invaluable lessons I have learned at EastEnders will stay with me for the rest of my life. I will forever see this whole experience as the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for. I loved every second."

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.