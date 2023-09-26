EastEnders fans 'work out' identity of Gina's ex-boyfriend as evil soap VILLAIN

EastEnders fans have rumbled the identity of Gina Knight's (Francesca Henry) mysterious ex-boyfriend in Spain — and they're convinced it's a sinister Walford villain.

During last night's episode (Monday, September 25), Gina was left heartbroken after returning from a trip to Spain with her dad George Knight (Colin Salmon) and sister Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

While Anna and George were all smiles as they greeted his fiancé Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) at the Vic, Gina didn't share their excitement.

As a depressed Gina went to escape upstairs, she told them: "Right, I'm going to go to bed. Can you just not wake me, yeah?"

"Oh, late night, early morning, was it?" Elaine asked.

George revealed that she was having "ex-boyfriend problems" and Gina furiously snapped at her dad for mentioning it.

Despite it being a brief conversation, fans are convinced they've figured out the identity of the mystery man and in a shocking turn of events, they believe her ex-boyfriend is none other than evil rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo)...

Gina has an ex boyfriend in spain? Interesting how it keeps being brought up. With everyone theorising he could be dean.#EastEndersSeptember 25, 2023 See more

My theory is Cindy kills Deano as she discovers what Deano did to Linda, as it emerges he's Gina's ex-boyfriend from Spain. #EastendersSeptember 25, 2023 See more

THAT would be a good twist. Dean Wicks and Gina Knight. Could her ex make his way to Walford? 🤔 #Eastenders @bbceastendersSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Dean/Deano is Shirley Carter's (Linda Henry) son, who arrived in the Square in 2006. When he returned in 2014, the troublemaker turned into a much more sinister character and terrorised the women of Walford.

During his reign of terror, Dean raped Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and attempted to sexually assault Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

He also tried to kill Shirley after it was revealed that Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) was his brother.

Dean Wicks in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Dean was last seen in 2016 after being arrested by the police for the sexual assaults of Linda and Roxy. However, he managed to evade justice and his dad Buster Briggs (Karl Howman) paid him off, warning him to never return to Walford again.

Earlier this year, Linda was left traumatised when Shirley's daughter Carly Wicks (Kellie Shirley) posted a photo of her mother-in-law that had her rapist Dean in the background.

Linda was reeling at the discovery, especially since Shirley disowned him for everything he had done.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.