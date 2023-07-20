EastEnders fans work out SICKENING twist in Rocky and Jo drama

EastEnders fans have rumbled a sinister twist for Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) and his ex-wife Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle), which could leave his new wife Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) heartbroken.

After many ups and downs throughout their relationship, Kathy and Rocky finally tied the knot — but their dream wedding turned into a nightmare when Jo gate-crashed the celebration.

Rocky was furious when Jo unexpectedly showed up at the registry office to drop the bombshell that they were still legally married and he could be sent to prison for committing bigamy.

It all ended in disaster when an explosive showdown erupted between Kathy and Jo, before Jo demanded 50 grand to keep quiet or she would report Rocky to the police.

During last night's episode (Wednesday, July 19), Rocky was determined to raise the cash, but his hopes were shattered when he received some disappointing legal advice from Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) about the situation.

Jo blackmailed Rocky and Kathy on their wedding day. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

He reassured Kathy that he would borrow the money from friends and it soon became clear that none of them wanted to hand over thousands of pounds.

Meanwhile, a devastated Kathy opened up to Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) about Rocky's predicament while they ate chips together in the Square.

Elaine gave her some supportive words and suggested that she and Rocky solve the problem together as they're a partnership. Meanwhile, Kathy shared her concerns about losing the security she had spent years creating through her business empire.

But as she contemplated releasing equity and selling some assets, she got distracted by Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) and her grandson Bobby Beale's (Clay Milner Russell) football game outside the chippy.

Kathy confided in her friend Elaine Peacock. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, she went home and revealed her plan to Rocky, who had cooked her a meal to make up for losing their Greek cruise honeymoon in a bet with Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Kathy told him that she had emptied her savings account and taken out a loan to pay off Jo.

A stunned Rocky refused, but she soon made another shocking revelation that she was going to sell the chippy to keep them afloat.

Given Rocky's deceitful past and his history of being a con man, fans have predicted the unthinkable twist that he and Jo are working together to scam Kathy out of the 50k...

Right I'm calling it! Rocky & his ex-wife are both scamming Kathy. Once she pays up he'll disappear! #eastendersJuly 19, 2023 See more

I have a weird feeling, Rocky, and Joan could be both playing Kathy for her money. He is a cotton, after all..#EastEndersJuly 19, 2023 See more

@bbceastenders Is Rocky and Jo working together to con Kathy? #EastendersJuly 19, 2023 See more

Are Rocky and his ex trying to scam Kathy for the 50k #eastendersJuly 19, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.