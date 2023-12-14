EastEnders hints at surprise life-changing moment for Whitney

EastEnders has teased a life-changing moment for Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) in upcoming scenes.

Whitney and her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) have been to hell and back this year after they faced the devastating loss of their baby Peach, who was diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome.

The couple have slowly begun to rebuild their lives since their loss and agreed to become foster parents as Whitney confessed that she couldn't put her body through another pregnancy.

In upcoming scenes, Whitney and Zack take their first step into their fostering journey when they look after a little boy called Ashton.

Whitney is woken up by Ashton's cries after he's triggered by noises outside and goes to comfort him. However, there's tension between her and Zack as he struggles to bond with Ashton.

Zack Hudson and Whitney welcome a little boy into their home called Ashton. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

On New Year's Day, Zack and Whitney are devastated as they break the news to Ashton that he's moving to a new foster home.

While Whitney struggles to cope, Zack drowns his sorrows at Peggy's with best friend Martin Fowler (James Bye).

On the market, Whitney shows Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) a picture of Ashton settled with his new foster family as she tries to come to terms with his early departure.

Whitney goes to the allotment to visit Peach's tree where she is interrupted by Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), who shares her own experiences on fostering and Whitney breaks down in tears.

After their emotional heart-to-heart, Whitney makes a decision and heads back to No.3B. But what has she decided?

Yolande Trueman comforts Whitney at the allotments. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

It was announced earlier this year that Whitney would be leaving the Square after 15 years.

Shona, who has played the character since she was 16 years old, decided to leave EastEnders to "spread her wings."

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Shona said: “I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show.

“I have been trusted with some incredible storylines and have made amazing friendships — and family — which will endure.”

Could her decision be the life-changing moment she decides to leave Walford?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.