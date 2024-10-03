EastEnders in scheduling chaos — here's when to watch

EastEnders fans have been left baffled after the BBC has issued an urgent change to tonight's TV scheduling (Thursday, October 3).

Initially, soap fans were left frustrated that they would have to wait until Friday evening to see this week's fourth episode of EastEnders after the BBC moved it to make way for an interview between Laura Kuenssberg and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The half-hour interview, in which the former political editor was due to lead a one-to-one discussion with Boris Johnson in his first major interview since leaving office as prime minister, was due to air between 7.30 pm and 8 pm, which is when the BBC soap traditionally airs.

However, Boris's interview has now been pulled from the schedules at the last minute after an error behind the scenes that saw Laura accidentally send the former Prime Minister her briefing notes.

In a statement on Twitter/X she said today: "While prepping to interview Boris Johnson by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team. That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead. It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than embarrassing and disappointing."

Patrick ahs been supporting Yolande through a difficult week. (Image credit: BBC)

However, this is great news for soap fans becasue the BBC has now moved EastEnders back into its usual Thursday night slot, and fans can now watch the epsiode meant to air tomorrow, this evening at 7.30 pm on BBC One. And let us tell you, it is an episode not to be missed because a Walford legend is making a comeback!

The episode, which is also already on BBC iPlayer along with all of this week's episodes, sees fan-favourite David Wicks returning, just as his daughter, Bianca, hits rock bottom in her plan to expose killer Reiss.

Tonight's rescheduled episode will also see Kat and Alfie struggling to cope with their teenage son Tommy, while Cindy is shocked when her secret lover Junior makes a surprise request and Patrick offers Yolande his support in the wake of Pastor Clayton's death.

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One and all episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.