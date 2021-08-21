'EastEnders' killer Gray Atkins set to receive news that will turn his world upside down

Grey is set to get some shocking news in the coming weeks.

EastEnders killer Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander Smith) is about to have a bombshell dropped on him, according to the soap.

New images that have been released show the murderer being told some news that will turn his world upside down in scenes set to air on Monday 30th August.

Fans of the soap will know that Gray is hiding the dark and sinister secret that he has killed three people over the last year... first his own wife, Chantelle (Jessica Plummer), who he had been abusing for years, then Tina Carter after she worked out the truth about what happened to Chantelle, and then Kush Kazemi after he tried to leave Walford with Whitney Dean.

Gray isn't just responsible for Chantelle's death, but also Tina Carter's and Kush Kazemi's. (Image credit: BBC / Jack Barnes)

So far volatile Gray has managed to keep his killer tendencies under wraps, but fans have become increasingly worried for his new girlfriend, Chelsea Fox, as Gray's grip tightens around her.

So far Gray's good looks and bulging bank balance are what is keeping Chelsea happy, but little does she know that her boyfriend has a seriously dark side and she is dating a serial killer.

What news does Laura bring to Gray's door? (Image credit: BBC)

It looks like things might soon take another terrifying turn when Gray is shocked after his boss, Laura, drops in and delivers some news which leaves him stunned.

Laura is one of the few people who has got the measure of Gray, knowing that there is something shady about him. In fact, she dislikes him so much she has already warned Chelsea that she is playing with fire by dating him.

But what news will Laura bring to Gray's door that will leave him rocked? Will it be work-related? Or could she reveal something that will uncover Gray's crimes?

One thing is for sure, Gray isn't a man you want to find yourself on the wrong side of... is Laura about to sign her own death warrant?

These scenes air in EastEnders on Monday 30th August 2021 at 20:10 on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also watch all of this week’s episodes on BBC iPlayer now.