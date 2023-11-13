EastEnders' Lauren Branning back as you've NEVER seen her before as her dark past catches up with her

EastEnders' Lauren Branning is back as we've never seen her before.

EastEnders favourite Jacqueline Jossa has been spotted filming her explosive return as Lauren Branning in first-look pictures.

In September, it was announced that Jacqueline would be reprising her role as Lauren Branning after five years, with her return storyline being kept secret.

Now, photos of Jacqueline filming her dramatic comeback seem to reveal that Lauren's dark past catches up with her as she is arrested by the police at the airport.

In the images, Lauren is seen having a tense exchange with police officers as she arrives at the airport after being away. The copper is then shown making Lauren open her luggage.

A sniffer dog finds a substance in her bag and Lauren puts up a fight as she is arrested and handcuffed by the police.

During the ordeal, a furious Lauren causes a scene as the officer yanks her arms behind her back.

We'll have to find out what Lauren is hiding in her bag and how it got there, but is her troubled past set to rear its ugly head as she returns to the Square?

Lauren will not be returning alone as she will be joined by her cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine).

Jack Branning’s (Scott Maslen) daughter Penny is making her way back to Walford after 15 years of living in France with her mum, Selina. But now she is on her way to Albert Square, alongside her cousin Lauren — but what brings the pair back to their former home remains to be seen.

Lauren was last seen on screen in June when she travelled to France to visit her ex-boyfriend Peter Beale (Thomas Law) with their son Louie. However, it all came crashing down when she discovered that Peter's mum, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was actually alive after 25 years.

Prior to this, she made a brief return to Walford last December for the funeral of Dot Cotton (June Brown).

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.