EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt 'in talks' to return to the Square

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt is reportedly in talks to return to the soap, after he left the Square to focus on his stage play Looking Good Dead as well as appearing on ITV's I'm a Celebrity last year.

Adam has played Ian Beale in EastEnders since 1985 and has been involved in a number of huge storylines including getting married six times throughout the course of his time on the show.

In 2020 Ian Beale was involved in the big Queen Vic boat party where he ended up being responsible for Dennis "Denny" Rickman's death, causing tensions between him and Sharon Watts.

Before Ian's departure from the square, Sharon attempted to poison him but had a change of heart, allowing him to exit Albert Square and ultimately leaving his fate unknown.

Speaking about a potential return to the soap for Adam, a source allegedly told The Sun: “Adam was one of the highest earners in EastEnders and there’s no doubt he’d be looking to come back on at least the same amount of money, if not more.

"They’re hugely keen to get him back after the massive blow of losing Danny Dyer".

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt alongside Peter Dean, Gillian Taylforth and Anna Wing in 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, fans are gearing up for Danny Dyer's exit from the soap, and the star recently teased that his exit from Albert Square was going to be 'epic'.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show earlier this month (Wednesday, March. 9), he teased that his departure will be a major storyline. He said: "We’ve just been pitched my leaving storyline. It’s going to be epic. It’s huge."

Kellie Bright, who plays his on-screen wife Linda agreed, adding: "It is going to be epic. I don't know how I'm going to get through, because I'm very sad that Danny is going. But it's going to be very exciting."

Now there are rumours that Adam Woodyatt will rejoin the cast following Danny's exit, there's an opportunity for a really big return for Ian Beale - could we see him behind the bar of the Queen Vic before long?

EastEnders continues weekdays on BBC1. For full listings, see our UK TV Guide.