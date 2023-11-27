EastEnders legend teases ghostly return to HAUNT Janine Butcher

EastEnders icon Shaun Williamson suggested a hilarious return storyline that would see his character haunt notorious villain Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

Shaun played Barry Evans, who was famously pushed off a cliff by his wife Janine following their wedding day and tragically died in 2004.

After hitting his head on a rock, Janine watched Barry die and failed to call the emergency services.

20 years on, the actor is still known for his role as the hopeless romantic and is often referred to as "Barry from EastEnders" by fans.

Although he is a huge fan-favourite amongst viewers, he ruled out a full-time return to the soap but teased that Barry should come back to get his ghostly revenge on killer Janine.

"Let’s be honest it would have to be a pretty quirky storyline!" he told Metro.co.uk. "I just think he should come back as a ghost and haunt Janine for revenge. She’s killed about four people!"

Barry Evans went tumbling down a cliff after being pushed by wife Janine Butcher. (Image credit: BBC)

He added: "I think at the time it was just four channels and it wasn’t that much else on the other side so people would tune in [to watch EastEnders] anyway.

"We would get 10-12 million people tuning in to watch Dot Cotton folding laundry and there was a biggie with Barry pushed off a cliff… 20 million. These are extraordinary figures and you’ll never get those figures back unless there’s a funeral or England win the World Cup.

"Then I was lucky that Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant adopted me for Extras and called me Barry in there. You might as well be known for something rather than nothing."

Janine is currently in prison. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Although we can only hope to see Barry return from beyond the grave, Janine is currently away from the Square serving five years in prison.

Janine was arrested on Boxing Day last year for perverting the course of justice after she framed Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) for a drunk driving crash.

After her lies were exposed on Christmas Day, Janine led a high speed car chase and plummeted off a cliff with Linda in the passenger seat.

The ordeal resulted in Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) being lost at sea after he tried to save Linda, unaware that she had already managed to get safely to shore.

