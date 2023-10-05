EastEnders LEGEND to join Coronation Street after soap exit?

Could an EastEnders icon be heading to the cobbles?

EastEnders favourite Lorraine Stanley has revealed she would join Coronation Street after it was announced she would be written out of the soap as part of a cast shake-up.

Lorraine has played fiery matriarch Karen Taylor for seven years but will exit the soap later this year and her final scenes are yet to be revealed.

Since the announcement, there has been speculation that Karen will tragically die in the catastrophic fire that's set to rip through Walford this autumn, leaving lives hanging in the balance and destroying one of the Square's most iconic venues, Kathy's Cafe.

However, she could be swapping The Vic for The Rovers as she set her sights on another soap role in Corrie.

She told The Sun: "Would I consider a rival soap? If I did, I think it would have to be Corrie and I would have to be the new landlady. I'd be Gemma's [Winter] auntie, Bernie's sister. I'd be in their family and I'd take over The Rovers.

"Other than that... I'm not playing the ugly mum in Hollyoaks."

Lorraine Stanley as Karen Taylor in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

She also revealed that she felt "sad" when she found out about her axing, but added that she's excited to explore other opportunities.

"I was sad, it was a mix of emotions, it's sad but it's exciting as now I can go and do what I want. You can get a bit relaxed there and a bit comfortable. So I want to be out of my comfort zone.

"I just want people to remember her as the best mum on the Square, a heart of gold, she'd give you her last fiver and would do anything for her kids — a bit like myself," she shared.

The launderette worker constantly clashes with Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Karen first arrived in Walford in 2017 with her large brood and famously struck up a turbulent relationship with her son Keanu's (Danny Walters) on/off lover Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

The single mum has faced many hardships throughout her time on the Square, including losing her daughter Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) after she was killed by her abusive husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

