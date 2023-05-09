EastEnders' Lola Pearce-Brown to spend her final weeks in JAIL?

EastEnders' Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) final moments come under threat when a day at the seaside ends in disaster for the terminally ill hairdresser, which could see her spending the short time she has left in jail.

Since being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last year, Lola had been receiving treatment to try and prolong her life. However, her world collapsed when a recent scan revealed that the chemotherapy had stopped working and she now only has months to live.

Sadly, Lola is hit with another devastating blow about her future as she finds out that her palliative chemotherapy hasn't had any beneficial effect.

On Thursday, May 18 in EastEnders, an exhausted and weak Lola has ended up in hospital after collapsing outside the gym, but despite the crushing news, Lola is determined to not waste any precious moments.

Her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) vows to fulfill her wish and breaks her out of the hospital to go to the seaside to make some fun memories together.

Jay Brown takes an ailing Lola to the seaside for a fun day out. (Image credit: BBC)

When Lola sees a beautiful ruby necklace in a shop, she tells Jay that she'd love to buy it for her daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) as a present for when she turns 16, even though her mum will no longer be around.

Jay takes Lola to the seafront and the couple have a touching and heartfelt conversation, but as they begin to head back to the Square, they grind to a halt.

Lola and Jay are ordered to stay put by a police officer, who has been called by the shopkeeper. The young mum tries to hide her guilt but it's soon revealed that she stole the necklace in a desperate bid to have it for Lexi as she couldn't afford to buy it for £50.

Could Lola end up spending her final weeks in a jail cell?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.