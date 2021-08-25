‘EastEnders’ Nancy Carter discovers the SHOCKING truth about her hit and run

Nancy is about to find out that her family have been lying to her.

EastEnders Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) was left in a critical condition recently after being mown down by a car while out for an evening run. The ordeal not only left her traumatised but also panicking that her career as a fitness instructor was over... and until now she's had no idea who hit her.

However, that is all set to change next week when Nancy discovers it was her half-sister Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) and Nancy's boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) who knocked her down while Zack was giving Frankie a driving lesson.

Guilty Frankie has been keeping a dark secret from Nancy. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Since the accident, guilt-ridden Frankie has been wanting to tell the truth to the Carter clan, but when she finally opened up to her dad, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), he told her to keep it a secret. Instead, he vented his anger on Zack, who had since started dating Nancy.

Despite Mick's warnings, a remorseful Zack has continued his relationship with Nancy, but will their romance be over before it's really begun once the truth comes out?

Zack hasn't tried very hard to stay away from Nancy. (Image credit: BBC)

Frankie has also kept tight-lipped about the event since Mick told her not to say anything, but the secret will be spilled on Friday 3rd September as she decides to come clean to her sister.

When Sharon (Letitia Dean) sees Peter (Dayle Hudson) looking at the Argee Bhajee. He tells her that he wants to expand the business and Sharon suggests to Zack that he should pitch an idea to Peter.

But when it becomes clear that Zack hasn't got any cash to invest, Peter isn't interested until Nancy offers to go into business with Zack and use her money from her divorce.

Mick is fuming after another confrontation with Zack. (Image credit: BBC)

But, the guilt of using Nancy's cash while keeping a dark secret from her is too much for Zack and he turns her down... only for Nancy to stand firm and announce to her family that she and Zack are going into business together.

Mick is fuming at the thought and confronts Zack, but his anger is fuelled even more when Zack reminds him that he's not the only one who has been lying to Nancy's face.

It's not long before a livid Mick punches Zack and announces to Frankie that they're going to have to come clean to Nancy... but as Frankie prepares to shatter her sister's world with her shock confession, how will Nancy react to the news that her nearest and dearest have been lying to her all this time?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also watch all of this week’s episodes on BBC iPlayer now.