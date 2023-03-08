EastEnders planning HUGE set expansion with exciting new locations

EastEnders is set to expand to make space for more filming locations.

EastEnders is allegedly expanding its set as the soap with a new backlot stage to accommodate fresh filming locations, which could reportedly cost millions.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), the soap is hoping to add three new sets to the backlot, which is located where the old Albert Square was.

They are apparently also planning to add a huge warehouse set, a parade of shops and houses and nine shipping containers, in a bid to expand their filming locations.

It has been reported that EastEnders want to revamp the park to take advantage of the old railings from the previous Albert Square set for the fencing. Meanwhile, the allotment will also get a special renovation treatment as it will be expanded so that there is more outdoor green space for filming.

A source revealed to The Sun: “Bosses don’t want the old set to go to waste when there’s so much that can be done with it for Walford.

“It’s going to open up the soap’s world even more for more drama and more high-stakes storylines. Corrie and Emmerdale both have huge sets and expansions and with this there’s no danger EastEnders will be left behind.”

EastEnders has already undergone a big renovation. (Image credit: BBC / Jack Barnes)

This isn't the first time that the soap has faced a huge renovation project as they previously spent a whopping £87m on a new set which took several years to build.

The new-look Albert Square aired on our screens in March 2022 and the set's facelift was done so that it would enable improved HD filming and allow new areas to be explored on screen, giving writers, producers and directors more creative freedom.

The former Albert Square was built in 1984, ready for the soap’s launch the following year.

But it was only ever intended to be used for two years, and is no longer fit for purpose.

Coronation Street also expanded their set last year as they unveiled the renowned Weatherfield Precinct, complete with shops and flats.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.