'EastEnders' revisits a shock death storyline in iPlayer episodes
By Lucy Buglass
EastEnders has shed light on a tragic death, which took place five years ago.
EastEnders will leave fans shocked this week as it revisits the tragic death of Paul Coker (Jonny Labey), which coincides with his former boyfriend Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) dealing with some personal struggles in new episodes.
It has been reported that Ben will be left horrified to learn that one of the men who murdered Paul appealed his conviction and has been released from prison despite being given a life sentence for the homophobic attack.
This shocking news prompts Ben to track him down the killer, pleading with husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) to help him.
The news that Paul's killer is now a free man also comes at a time when Ben is struggling with his own guilt over the death of Jags Panesar.
Fans of EastEnders will know that Ben played a role in Jags' demise in prison, so could this latest bombshell leave Ben feeling that this is his comeuppance for his wrongdoing?
As well as this bombshell, Ben is also urged to mend the rift with his dad Phil (Steve McFadden). Ben now has to see if he can make amends with his dad, as well as getting the closure he desperately wants following the murder of his former boyfriend five years ago.
But will he be able to get what he's looking for?
All of this week's episodes are available for fans to watch on iPlayer, after scheduling has been affected by the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.
It was also confirmed that the same format would be followed during the Tokyo Olympic Games, which will take place over the summer.
In a statement, Jon Sen, Executive Producer for EastEnders said: “We’re so glad that the audience has enjoyed getting ahead of the game — keeping up with Albert Square on iPlayer whilst enjoying the Euros, so we’re carrying on releasing the week’s episodes on Monday throughout Tokyo 2020.
"There’s enough happening in Walford this summer to keep everyone on the edge of their seats and we’re thrilled audiences won’t need to miss out on anything!”
EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC1. Episodes can be watched as a boxset via BBC iPlayer.
