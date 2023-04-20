EastEnders snaps up Eurovision legend after she was TURNED DOWN for a different part

She was making her mind up now she's making her way to Albert Square! Eurovision legend Cheryl Baker is set to make an appearance for an EastEnders Eurovision special — but this isn't the first time she's stepped onto the Square.

Cheryl became an 80s icon when her pop group Bucks Fizz won Eurovision in 1981 with their catchy song Making Your Mind Up. Their Eurovision performance went down in TV history with their legendary tear-away skirts.

Now, the singer is set to commemorate the contest with a special cameo appearance in EastEnders as they celebrate Eurovision being hosted in the UK.

Speaking about the announcement on today's episode (Thursday, April 20) of Lorraine, entertainment editor Lucie Cave told host Lorraine Kelly more on Cheryl's upcoming appearance.

Lorraine asked: “Who is she playing? I can see her behind the bar in the Queen Vic.”

Cheryl Baker is set to make an EastEnders cameo. (Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Lucie replied: “Nobody quite knows, it’s not been revealed what her storyline will be.”

They then went on to comment that her cameo is linked to Eurovision, so it seems that Cheryl will be playing herself.

Cheryl was apparently over the moon to hear that she would appear in EastEnders as Lucie revealed that Cheryl previously auditioned for a role on the soap but got turned down.

Lucie added: “What's brilliant is, she absolutely loves EastEnders and she said that this is a dream come true for her. She auditioned two years ago, but in the audition, she really mucked up her lines and didn’t get a callback.

"I love the fact that she admitted that. I just presumed that any celebrity that wanted to be in it would just go in it but anyway, she is there.”

Speaking about her upcoming soap debut, Cheryl told Radio Times (opens in new tab): "I was so thrilled to be asked to take part in an episode of EastEnders.

"It’s a British institution, for goodness sake! As a real-life 'EastEnder', I have loved the show since day one and I literally can’t wipe the smile from my face."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.