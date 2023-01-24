EastEnders star Charlie Brooks hints Janine might be back sooner than we thought

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has teased that she could be returning to the Square as Janine Butcher not long after she made her dramatic exit at Christmas.

Janine made her explosive comeback to EastEnders in 2021 and left a trail of chaos in her wake as she went to evil lengths to destroy the Carter family.

On Christmas Day, Janine drove her car off a cliff with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) inside. Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) dived in to save a pregnant Janine but was unaware that Linda had managed to swim to safety and went back into the sea to rescue the love of his life.

As he searched for her in the water, he disappeared and has been lost at sea, with only his wallet that has been found since.

Janine's secrets and lies were eventually exposed and she tried to flee Walford with her daughter, Scarlett (Tabitha Byron). However, her escape plan was ruined by her brother Ricky (Sid Owen) who called the police. She was then arrested and sent to prison for her crimes.

Janine Butcher destroyed the Carter family. (Image credit: BBC)

However, despite leaving in the back of a police car, Charlie has teased that this may not be the last we see of the scheming Janine.

Talking on This Morning yesterday (Monday, January 23) Charlie said: "I'm still getting messages of hate about breaking up Mick and Linda but I was so honoured to be part of that storyline and to work with those two. I love Danny and Kellie so much.

"We really had a fantastic 18 months and I loved my time there. I was so honoured to be there and be part of that massive storyline and see Danny Dyer out of the house."

She then teased a potential return, adding: "I can pop in and out whenever I fancy — not when I fancy, that's up to [the show bosses]." Could we be seeing Janine back sooner than we thought?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.