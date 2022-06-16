EastEnders star Danielle Harold keen to start film career amid soap axing rumours

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold has revealed her future plans following her soap axing.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who plays Lola Pearce, seems to be swapping the soap world for the movie business amid rumours that her character is going to be axed from the show.

The EastEnders favourite is rumoured to be leaving the soap as part of an explosive soap shake-up, which could see her character killed off.

It was recently confirmed that Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ), Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) and Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) would also be written out of the soap as part of the shake-up.

The major cast axing is part of new executive producer Chris Clenshaw’s plan to restructure the show with a number of dramatic twists over the summer.

Talking to The Daily Star (opens in new tab) on the red carpet at The British Soap Awards, Danielle seemingly confirmed the rumours that she’s leaving and revealed that she’s looking forward to doing something new after her soap exit.

Danielle has played Lola Pearce since 2011. (Image credit: BBC)

She said: “EastEnders has been such a big part of my life, but I can’t wait to start something new. I want to work on other things and play other characters. I can’t wait to get out there and see what’s possible.”

She also shared that she would love to start doing films again.

“I’d love to do a drama. I want to do something completely different to soaps. I’d love to get back to doing some films as well,” she commented.

Danielle has already appeared in a number of films, including Fanged Up, Two Graves, Dead Ringer and more.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Danielle was allegedly in tears after being told her character was going to be killed off and script bosses are supposedly planning a huge storyline for Lola’s dramatic exit.

Danielle was reportedly in tears after hearing that her character would be axed. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

An EastEnders insider reportedly told The Sun that: “Dan was in pieces. The cull came out of the blue.

“She was not expecting the chop because her character has been a firm favourite with viewers. She’ll be written out with no option to return.”

The set insider added: “Danielle was teary but was told a number of the cast were being shown the door."

