EastEnders star Gary Hailes reveals amazing June Brown memories ahead of his legendary return

Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes revealed some funny moments working with the late June Brown during his time on the soap.

Gary went down in soap history for his role as Barry Clark in EastEnders as he and his on-screen boyfriend Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman CBE) famously became the soap's first gay couple in the 80s.

Now, after 33 years since leaving Walford, Barry is set to return for Dot Cotton's funeral.

June sadly passed away in April this year at the age of 95 years old after playing soap legend Dot Cotton for 31 years.

Now the Square is set to pay its respects to June's soap alter-ego Dot in an emotional send-off after they discovered that Dot had passed away earlier this month.

Barry Clark and his boyfriend Colin Russell when they first appeared in the soap. (Image credit: BBC)

Gary reminisced fondly about his time working with June and told us some very funny moments that particularly stood out for him as they filmed scenes together.

He told What To Watch: "Everyone always reminds me of the scene in the launderette where she discovers that we're gay. But I remember a lot of the funny scenes that we did together. There were a lot of scenes that June did in the early days that were really funny.

"I remember Barry and Dot doing a boot sale or something on the Square and she had a china pot and I didn't know what it was and she said that it was a gazunder. I had no idea what a gazunder was so she explained that it goes under the bed. Things like that, I loved."

Gary is set to reprise his role as Barry for Dot Cotton's funeral. (Image credit: BBC)

Gary added: "She was such a lovely person to work with. I remember being in the green room and she was so full of energy. You'd have a conversation with June and then if she got called in for a scene or to rehearse, she would leave the room, still in the midst of that conversation.

"As the door would close, the conversation would stop and 20 minutes later she'd come back in and she would continue from where she left off, literally to the word! It was stunning. She was such a special person."

