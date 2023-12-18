EastEnders star Kellie Bright reveals HILARIOUS fact about co-star Matt Di Angelo

EastEnders favourite Kellie Bright has shared an amusing fact about her co-star Matt Di Angelo.

Matt is known for playing evil rapist Dean Wicks in the soap, who has been tormenting Kellie's character Linda Carter ever since he made a villainous return to the Square and went into business with the Beales.

Although he was never brought to justice for it, Dean raped Linda in 2014 and has been protesting his innocence ever since, claiming that Linda has been trying to "ruin his life."

On top of making Linda's life a nightmare, Dean's depraved mind became even more twisted when he blackmailed Linda into falsely retracting her rape allegation so that he wouldn't report her stepdad George Knight (Colin Salmon) to the police for attacking him.

Even though Matt plays a sadistic villain in EastEnders, the actor is far from his soap alter-ego in real life as Kellie shared a funny fact about him.

She told What To Watch: "I have to say I’ve really loved working with Matt Di Angelo again — Dean the rapist. Lovely Matt, he’s like David Brent! He is hilarious, he makes me laugh so much and it has been a joy working with him again and actually, I’ve enjoyed revisiting that story and bringing that back into the present for Linda."

Dean Wicks has been terrorising his former sister-in-law Linda Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite Kellie gushing about how much she has loved working with Matt, it may not be long before Dean's time in Walford comes to an end.

EastEnders has had the nation gripped since it was revealed that a mystery male will die on Christmas Day in an epic whodunit storyline.

The soap teased the seven men in danger of death this Christmas, with Dean a part of the victim line-up.

His vile nature puts him at the top of the kill list. But could Linda get the justice she deserves and stop Dean's reign of terror for good?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.