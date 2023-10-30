EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo reveals REAL reason Dean is back in HUGE health twist

EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo has teased what brings villain Dean Wicks back to the Square as he reprises his role after seven years.

Evil Dean aka Deano Wicks made a horrifying return to Walford during tonight's episode (Monday, October 30).

As the Halloween party got in full swing at the Vic, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) called Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) about their new business partner for their pie and mash shop.

Ian revealed he had reviewed the contracts and saw the name of their partner, telling Cindy some truly shocking news.

While all of this was going down, a taxi pulled up in Walford and a smartly dressed mystery man stepped out and made his way upstairs in the Vic.

As Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) put her son Ollie Carter (Harry Farr) to bed, she went into the kitchen and was terrified when she came face-to-face with her rapist Dean, who warned Linda not to scream.

Dean raped Linda Carter in 2014. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Dean sexually assaulted Linda in 2014 was last seen in 2016 after being arrested for the attempted rape of Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

However, he managed to evade justice and his dad Buster Briggs (Karl Howman) paid him off, warning him to never return to Walford again.

Now with Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) no longer around, Dean has the gall to show his face again and Linda must contend with him being back on the Square and protesting his innocence to anybody who will listen.

However, Matt has revealed the real reason behind Dean's return, telling What To Watch that he is forced back to Walford as his daughter Jade, who he shares with Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar), is gravely ill.

Jade was born after a one night stand between Dean and Shabnam Masood. (Image credit: BBC/Steve Peskett)

He said: "In all honesty, he doesn’t want to come back to Walford. He’s sort of forced back there because his daughter, Jade is very ill. She has cystic fibrosis and needs a transplant, which has to be done at the hospital nearby. Dean has to live there so he’s on call for her appointments and in case the transplant comes through, and they need to move fast.

"He’s reluctant because he knows the repercussions of returning, but ultimately, he has to help his family. Dean also needs to make a living whilst he’s there, so he’s invested in a new business, which will be revealed as Cindy and Ian’s new pie and mash shop, Beale’s Eels."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.