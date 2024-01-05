EastEnders star Michelle Collins reveals why she is BANNED from iconic set

EastEnders' Michelle Collins confessed why she isn't allowed behind the bar of the Vic.

EastEnders star Michelle Collins has revealed the reason why she is banned from working behind the bar of the iconic Queen Vic.

Michelle reprised her role as Cindy Beale last year, after the legendary character was long believed to have died during childbirth in prison 25 years ago.

However she was brought back from the dead in a sensational soap twist as it was revealed that Cindy had been in witness protection and living under the name Rose Knight all this time.

That wasn't the only bombshell as Cindy was also revealed to be the ex-wife of Queen Vic landlord George Knight (Colin Salmon) and mum to his daughters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), who had mysteriously vanished nine years ago.

During those years, Cindy was found to be living in France after reuniting with her ex-husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and selling baguettes on a market stall.

Cindy Beale and her ex-husband, Queen Vic landlord George Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Her explosive return to Walford was nothing short of chaotic as she had a heated showdown with her former mother-in-law Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and had a toxic reunion with her 'other' family as her lies came crashing down.

She has since rebuilt her life in the Square by reconciling with her daughters and starting a pie and mash shop called Beale's Eels.

Cindy still harbours feelings for her ex-husband George and with the pair seemingly growing closer, could we be seeing Cindy as the new landlady of the Vic? Actress Michelle doesn't think so as she revealed the hilarious reason why she's banned from being behind the bar.

On Twitter, one fan said: "@missmcollins I only started watching eastenders again when you came back and all the storylines have been brilliant. Also I’m waiting for you to be queen of the vic with George."

Ha ha ! Thank you but I m not good with props , I worked in the #oldvic @bbceastenders years ago I got sacked for breaking too many glasses ! 🤓 https://t.co/KttH5sh97EJanuary 4, 2024 See more

Michelle replied: "Ha ha ! Thank you but I'm not good with props, I worked in the #oldvic years ago I got sacked for breaking too many glasses!"

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that she worked as a barmaid in the Rovers Return in Coronation Street when she played Stella Price, to which she responded: "Forgot !!!!!"

Forgot !!!!! 😂 https://t.co/SVoJ3QRdbSJanuary 4, 2024 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.