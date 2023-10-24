EastEnders star Molly Rainford teases surprise character change in Linda's Halloween SHOCK

EastEnders star Molly Rainford has hinted at a surprise change to her character Anna Knight as things take a sinister turn for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Molly joined the soap earlier this year as the youngest daughter of new Queen Vic landlord George Knight (Colin Salmon) and iconic Walford troublemaker Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

The family were introduced to the Square when Linda's mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) brought along her new lover, George Knight, and his two daughters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna to help run the struggling boozer.

Initially, Linda struggled with the idea of having them all live in her home, but she has since grown closer to her step sisters.

And in upcoming scenes, Linda will need the Knights more than anything as she receives a major Halloween shock.

The Knights will be there to support a distraught Linda Carter during Halloween. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The Knights are set to rally around a reeling Linda during her time of need and Molly shared how Anna will be involved in the storyline.

She told us: "In the beginning, it was a slightly difficult relationship that Anna and Gina had with Linda, but they're much tighter than they were. And Anna has changed a lot since she first arrived — because of all the Cindy stuff, she has a lot of empathy. She can support Linda in a way she didn't know she could."

Molly even hinted at a surprise character change for Anna, who revealed that the usually soft sister will take on a tougher side like Gina during the storyline.

She said to us: "Everyone thinks Gina is the tough sister and Anna is the soft one, but there are so many moments where their roles are reversed."

Will the Knights be able to help Linda recover from the ordeal?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.