EastEnders stuns fans with shock ending in tonight's never-done-before episode

Eager EastEnders fans have already had a sneaky peek at tonight's episode and are full of praise after live scenes from yesterday's London Marathon 2024 have been edited in.

The never-done-before episode has been a year in planning after last year's London Marathon gave EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw the idea that two characters could run the race in memory of Lola Pearce-Brown, who at the time was battling a terminal brain tumour.

Yesterday's annual London Marathon saw EastEnders stars Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick both run the 26.2 miles in real life, but in a twist, they ran some of the race in character and were filmed for special scenes which were then added to today's epsiode.

Because of the last-minute editing, the epsiode didn't arrive on BBC iPlayer until lunchtime instead of the usual 6 am slot, but many fans have already watched the episode, which is due to air on BBC One tonight at 7.30pm, and they have praised the groundbreaking special.

Billy had big plans for Honey on marathon day. (Image credit: BBC)

The episode saw Jay and Honey getting ready to run the race, while Billy was more concerned about proposing to an unsuspecting Honey.

First, he lost the engagement ring in some pancakes, then he found himself carted off by the police at the marathon start line after he dropped the ring and they assumed he'd stolen it.

As the episode continued with real-life clips from the marathon, Honey and Jay were seen running through the streets of London, past some of the city's most famous landmarks. But it wasn't until the pair crossed the finish line, filmed as the soap stars finished the race in real life, that Billy made it to the end of the marathon to see his family.

However, his plans to pop the question were thwarted once again as he lost the ring and Honey was none the wiser that he was going to propose.

Honey and Jay celebrated Lola's memory by scattering her ashes after their marathon achievements. (Image credit: BBC)

Back in Walford, Lola's family marked the occasion by scattering Lola's ashes in the Square, before heading to the pub to celebrate in her memory.

However, it was only once everyone had congratulated Honey and Jay on their achievement that it was revealed that Honey had actually got down on one knee and proposed to Billy in a surprise twist!

Not only that, but fans also discovered that legendary character Sonia Fowler, who has been through months of grueling IVF with her boyfriend Reiss Clowell, is pregnant!

Fans couldn't get enough of the episode, not only because it was so brilliantly done with the marathon clips, but also because in a shock twist the episode had a happy ending! They took to Twitter to share their surprise...

